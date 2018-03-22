English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Finance Ministry Asks Non-compliant NBFCs to Register With FIU
PMLA imposes obligation on reporting entities (REs) including Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to verify identity of clients, maintain records and furnish information to FIU-IND (Financial Intelligence Unit - India).
A file photo of the ministry of finance, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Thursday asked over 9,000 non-compliant NBFCs to register with FIU-IND to fulfil the requirements under Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA).
PMLA imposes obligation on reporting entities (REs) including Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to verify identity of clients, maintain records and furnish information to FIU-IND (Financial Intelligence Unit - India).
In a statement, the ministry said as unregistered NBFCs remain outside the reporting ambit of FIU, they pose a risk to the integrity of the country's financial system.
The FIU, in the finance ministry, has published a list of 9,236 'non-compliant NBFCs' which have not fulfilled their obligation under PMLA.
"All NBFCs which have failed to comply with any of the... requirements are now required to register their RE, Principal Officer (PO) and Designated Director with FIU-IND," the ministry said.
The list would be revised monthly.
To facilitate the filing of prescribed reports under PMLA, FIU has developed a portal called FINnet Gateway.
The procedure for registration of RE and PO is available on the FIU-IND website.
Also Watch
PMLA imposes obligation on reporting entities (REs) including Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to verify identity of clients, maintain records and furnish information to FIU-IND (Financial Intelligence Unit - India).
In a statement, the ministry said as unregistered NBFCs remain outside the reporting ambit of FIU, they pose a risk to the integrity of the country's financial system.
The FIU, in the finance ministry, has published a list of 9,236 'non-compliant NBFCs' which have not fulfilled their obligation under PMLA.
"All NBFCs which have failed to comply with any of the... requirements are now required to register their RE, Principal Officer (PO) and Designated Director with FIU-IND," the ministry said.
The list would be revised monthly.
To facilitate the filing of prescribed reports under PMLA, FIU has developed a portal called FINnet Gateway.
The procedure for registration of RE and PO is available on the FIU-IND website.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|908.15
|+11.25
|+1.25
|Jubilant Food
|2,275.00
|+67.65
|+3.06
|ICICI Bank
|283.25
|-5.95
|-2.06
|Tata Steel
|580.90
|-1.35
|-0.23
|SBI
|241.55
|-6.45
|-2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Quess Corp
|1,034.00
|+3.65
|+0.35
|Bharat Forge
|700.25
|-3.15
|-0.45
|Reliance
|907.30
|+10.95
|+1.22
|Bajaj Finance
|1,695.00
|-7.35
|-0.43
|PC Jeweller
|342.15
|-2.70
|-0.78
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|291.80
|+6.05
|+2.12
|ONGC
|178.90
|+3.35
|+1.91
|Tata Motors
|338.20
|+4.35
|+1.30
|Reliance
|908.15
|+11.25
|+1.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,753.10
|+21.65
|+1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|179.75
|+4.30
|+2.45
|Tata Motors
|338.20
|+4.30
|+1.29
|IndusInd Bank
|1,756.00
|+24.50
|+1.41
|Reliance
|907.30
|+10.95
|+1.22
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.65
|+1.95
|+1.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|414.70
|-15.95
|-3.70
|HPCL
|342.85
|-10.45
|-2.96
|SBI
|241.55
|-6.45
|-2.60
|Wipro
|288.45
|-6.80
|-2.30
|ICICI Bank
|283.25
|-5.95
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|241.60
|-6.10
|-2.46
|M&M
|729.80
|-15.95
|-2.14
|Wipro
|288.70
|-6.85
|-2.32
|ICICI Bank
|283.55
|-6.05
|-2.09
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,699.00
|-178.15
|-2.01
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Nepal Star Lamichhane Handed Jersey No.1 by Delhi
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Data Leak: How The Scam Has Shaken The Politics Worldwide
- Controversial Tweet on Ambedkar Came From Fake Hardik Pandya Account
- Facebook Data Breach: If Germany and Brazil Can, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?
- 5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach