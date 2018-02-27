GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Finance Ministry Gives PSBs 15-day Deadline for Pre-emptive Plan to Combat Risks

Each PSB will have to form a group comprising their EDs and CTOs and it will be the responsibility of the panel to "learn" from best practices across the banking sector and identify weakness in existing arrangements.

Reuters

Updated:February 27, 2018, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Finance Ministry Gives PSBs 15-day Deadline for Pre-emptive Plan to Combat Risks
Representative image
New Delhi: Stung by the country's largest banking fraud at PNB, the finance ministry today asked all public sector banks (PSBs) to come out with "pre-emptive" action plan to combat rising operational and technical risks, and assign clear accountability to senior functionaries. Executive Directors and chief technology officers (CTOs) of PSBs have been asked to prepare a blueprint to enhance preparedness for combating increasing risks, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet.

A multi-agency probe has been launched in the alleged scam at PNB that has now touched about Rs 12,700 crore. Late last evening, Punjab National Bank said that the amount involved in the fraudulent transactions could increase by USD 204.25 million from the earlier estimate of USD 1.77 billion.

On February 14, PNB had detected the fraud wherein billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and associates allegedly cheated the bank by acquiring fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. "15 days deadline for PSBs to take pre-emptive action and identify gaps/weakness to gear up for rising Ops and Tech risks; To learn from best practices and pinpoint strategies including tech solutions; clear accountability of senior functionaries," the Secretary said.

Each PSB will have to form a group comprising their EDs and CTOs and it will be the responsibility of the panel to "learn" from best practices across the banking sector and identify weakness in existing arrangements. They will have to come out with a comparative assessment of their banks' operational risk management practices with best practices and "identify gaps and areas for improvement", the Secretary said.

The EDs and CTOs, he added, will have to prepare reports based on best practices and minimum acceptable standards and suggest action points including technological solutions. Boards of banks have been asked to assign clear accountability to senior functionaries for implementation and compliance of the report.

The 15-day deadline to PSBs comes as part of government's ambitious reform agenda, under the rubric of an Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) programme. Presenting the Union Budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that PSBs' Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation programme has been integrated with EASE.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,346.39 -99.36 ( -0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,554.30 -28.30 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.65 -12.19
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,891.20 -114.15 -1.27
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Yes Bank 327.15 +1.00 +0.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.55 -12.11
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
HEG 2,788.50 +206.80 +8.01
Tata Steel 671.85 -8.40 -1.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,236.00 +42.20 +1.92
Bharti Airtel 430.50 +7.35 +1.74
NTPC 165.55 +2.60 +1.60
Hero Motocorp 3,585.50 +47.65 +1.35
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.05 +8.75 +2.07
Dr Reddys Labs 2,234.15 +40.00 +1.82
NTPC 165.50 +2.50 +1.53
Hero Motocorp 3,587.95 +47.60 +1.34
Reliance 949.95 +11.35 +1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Ambuja Cements 251.40 -11.55 -4.39
Axis Bank 538.40 -13.90 -2.52
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Sun Pharma 544.80 -11.15 -2.01
Coal India 309.00 -5.05 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 537.50 -14.80 -2.68
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
BHEL 91.30 -2.05 -2.20
Sun Pharma 544.90 -11.25 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES