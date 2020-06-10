Finance Ministry Releases Rs 6,195 Crore To 14 States

The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant.







"The government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis," the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.







Earlier, on April 3 and May 11, the ministry released a similar amount as the first and second instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.