Finance Ministry Sets Rs 1.1 lakh Crore Monthly Target of GST Collection
Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had a video conference meeting with top tax officials and impressed upon them to step up measures to achieve direct and indirect tax collection target.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
New Delhi: Amid talks of the government likely to miss tax collection target this fiscal, the Finance Ministry has set a Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST mop-up target for the remaining four months of 2019-20 financial year, ministry sources said.
Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled, the source said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,430.10
|2.31
|Reliance
|1,562.70
|-0.25
|Tata Steel
|439.40
|4.37
|TCS
|2,164.95
|1.80
|Bharti Airtel
|439.95
|4.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Retail
|335.50
|1.47
|HDFC
|2,430.80
|2.46
|Tata Steel
|439.50
|4.38
|TVS Motor
|450.65
|0.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|304.95
|-1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|439.40
|4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|439.95
|4.29
|Vedanta
|152.35
|3.53
|Hindalco
|213.70
|3.41
|Tata Motors
|180.20
|3.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|439.50
|4.38
|Bharti Airtel
|439.95
|4.30
|TML-D
|75.45
|3.78
|Vedanta
|152.35
|3.50
|Tata Motors
|180.20
|3.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|429.05
|-1.40
|GAIL
|119.80
|-1.16
|Titan Company
|1,157.35
|-0.71
|HUL
|1,961.35
|-0.68
|Bajaj Auto
|3,199.10
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|429.05
|-1.37
|M&M
|505.85
|-0.63
|Bajaj Auto
|3,201.75
|-0.56
|HUL
|1,964.45
|-0.48
|Reliance
|1,562.15
|-0.28
