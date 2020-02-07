Finance Ministry Working on FRDI Bill, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The FRDI Bill seeks to offer a bail-in clause to banks, which many fear will be detrimental to depositors. The budget has increased by five-folds the deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attending a meeting.
Mumbai: The finance ministry is working on the contentious Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill but not sure when it will be tabled in the House, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
The comments assume importance given the massive five-fold hike in deposit insurance and the recent changes in the insolvency laws that included insolvency solutions for financial institutions.
"We are working on the FRDI Bill; but not sure when it can get through the House," the minister said.
She also welcomed the liquidity measures announced by the RBI for retail customers in general and for MSMEs and realty players in particular at the sixth monetary policy review on Thursday.
The FRDI Bill seeks to offer a bail-in clause to banks, which many fear will be detrimental to depositors. The budget has increased by five-folds the deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AAVAS Financier
|1,843.40
|-6.02
|ICICI Bank
|536.40
|-0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,856.65
|-0.23
|Nestle
|16,285.75
|0.00
|Welspun India
|44.80
|3.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|115.70
|3.30
|ONGC
|109.30
|1.91
|HCL Tech
|607.50
|1.36
|Hero Motocorp
|2,442.15
|1.25
|Axis Bank
|745.90
|1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|173.60
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,298.70
|-2.69
|M&M
|568.80
|-1.95
|Reliance
|1,433.75
|-1.64
|Tata Steel
|470.95
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream