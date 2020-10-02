News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Finnish Watchdog Finds Nokia 2019 Profit Warning Complied With Rules

Finnish Watchdog Finds Nokia 2019 Profit Warning Complied With Rules

An investigation by Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority has concluded that telecoms equipment maker Nokia's unexpected profit warning in October 2019 was in line with stock exchange rules on inside information, it said on Friday.

HELSINKI: An investigation by Finland’s Financial Supervisory Authority has concluded that telecoms equipment maker Nokia’s unexpected profit warning in October 2019 was in line with stock exchange rules on inside information, it said on Friday.

In October 2019 Nokia slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook and halted dividend payouts, sending its shares more than 20% lower.

“The Financial Supervisory Authority sees that Nokia Plc did not fail in their duty to publish inside information as soon as possible,” it said in a statement, adding that its review of the matter showed no reason for further action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 2, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...