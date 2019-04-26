English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fire Breaks Out at Tata Steel Europe Unit, No Major Injuries Reported
Early this morning, a series of blasts were heard from Tata's steel plant at the Port Talbot site in South Wales. Only two casualties with minor injuries were reported from the site.
The Tata Steel plant is seen in Port Talbot, South Wales. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Tata Steel Ltd's Europe unit said on Friday a fire broke out at its Port Talbot site in South Wales but there were no major injuries and fire was now under control.
The Port Talbot site, which dates back to the early 1900s, was acquired by Tata Steel as part of its acquisition of Corus in 2007.
Port Talbot is home to one of the two integrated steelmaking sites that the company operates in Europe. The plant produces hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized coil, among other types of steel.
"There was an incident at the Port Talbot site and there are no major injuries and all persons have been accounted for. All fires at the site are now under control," said Damien Brook, a spokesman for Tata Steel Europe.
Early this morning, a series of blasts were heard from Tata's steel plant at the Port Talbot site in South Wales, The Sun reported.
Only two casualties with minor injuries were reported from the site, South Wales Police tweeted.
The Port Talbot site, which dates back to the early 1900s, was acquired by Tata Steel as part of its acquisition of Corus in 2007.
Port Talbot is home to one of the two integrated steelmaking sites that the company operates in Europe. The plant produces hot rolled, cold rolled and galvanized coil, among other types of steel.
"There was an incident at the Port Talbot site and there are no major injuries and all persons have been accounted for. All fires at the site are now under control," said Damien Brook, a spokesman for Tata Steel Europe.
Early this morning, a series of blasts were heard from Tata's steel plant at the Port Talbot site in South Wales, The Sun reported.
Only two casualties with minor injuries were reported from the site, South Wales Police tweeted.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Me!’ is a Dreamy Celebration of Individuality
- Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
- How 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers: Endgame' are Changing The Pop Culture Landscape of India
- 'The Things We Do For Love': Fans Scramble to Book Tickets For 'Avengers: Endgame'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results