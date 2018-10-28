English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Container Movement on Inland Waterways to Start with PepsiCo Consignment
Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials said the food and Beverage giant would move 16 containers from Kolkata to Varanasi on NW-1.
File photo: The Pepsi logo is pictured in Irwindale, California. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Kolkata: The country's first container movement on inland waterways vessel post-independence scheduled on Tuesday from Kolkata would start with a consignment of the PepsiCo.
Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials said the food and Beverage giant would move 16 containers from Kolkata to Varanasi on NW-1.
PepsiCo (India) will move 16 containers equivalent to 16 truckloads - filled with food and snacks in the vessel MV RN Tagore which will reach Varanasi in 9-10 days, the officials said.
Senior shipping ministry and IWAI officials are expected to present to mark the event.
The vessel will make its return journey with fertilizers belonging to IFFCO that will be procured from its Phulpur plant near Allahabad.
The government is developing NW-1 (River Ganga) under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) from Haldia to Varanasi covering a distance of 1390 km with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 5369 crore.
The project would enable commercial navigation of vessels with capacity of 1500-2,000 DWT.
Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials said the food and Beverage giant would move 16 containers from Kolkata to Varanasi on NW-1.
PepsiCo (India) will move 16 containers equivalent to 16 truckloads - filled with food and snacks in the vessel MV RN Tagore which will reach Varanasi in 9-10 days, the officials said.
Senior shipping ministry and IWAI officials are expected to present to mark the event.
The vessel will make its return journey with fertilizers belonging to IFFCO that will be procured from its Phulpur plant near Allahabad.
The government is developing NW-1 (River Ganga) under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) from Haldia to Varanasi covering a distance of 1390 km with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 5369 crore.
The project would enable commercial navigation of vessels with capacity of 1500-2,000 DWT.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.90
|-0.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.90
|0.17
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-22.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.05
|-0.52
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-23.34
|Dewan Housing
|182.85
|0.55
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|622.70
|3.88
|Titan Company
|806.90
|1.98
|Tata Motors
|168.50
|1.91
|Bajaj Auto
|2,513.75
|1.46
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.85
|2.09
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
|Bajaj Auto
|2,505.55
|1.13
|Tata Steel
|551.10
|0.83
|Bharti Airtel
|298.30
|0.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|JSW Steel
|337.45
|-4.51
|Axis Bank
|537.70
|-4.16
|HCL Tech
|966.60
|-3.81
|Grasim
|759.05
|-3.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Axis Bank
|537.35
|-4.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.10
|-3.14
|TCS
|1,799.60
|-2.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,159.05
|-2.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif's Bazaar Picks Up Pace at Box Office; Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Heads to Rs 100-Cr Club
- Kapil Sharma is Returning to TV With The Kapil Sharma Show on This Date; Find Out
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...