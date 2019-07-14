Take the pledge to vote

First International Flight from Indore Airport on Monday

Indore born Sunish Kumar Bhargava will be the commander of this maiden international flight from his home city.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
First International Flight from Indore Airport on Monday
Representative image. (Image source: Air India)
Indore: The first international flight from Indore will take-off for Dubai Monday from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here.

Speaking to PTI, Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani said, "Air India will launch the first international flight from Indore to Dubai. The non-stop flight will fulfill a long-standing desire from the travel fraternity and tourists for direct connectivity to the Gulf."

He said Air India will be operating a 162-seater A320 Neo aircraft, which will fly directly to Dubai on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the return leg from Dubai will be on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

The service in the plush new A320 Neo aircraft, with 150 economy and 12 business class seats, will have very attractive fares starting from Rs 18,700 (return fare), an AI official said.

The return fare for the business class will be Rs 42,000, the official added.

Indore born Sunish Kumar Bhargava will be the commander of this maiden international flight from his home city, the official said.

Newly elected BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani will flag off the service in the presence of Lohani, an official said.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for welcoming passengers on this maiden flight, which include the 'Malwi pagdi' (traditional headgear), the official added.

