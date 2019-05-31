Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fiscal Deficit Lower at 3.39% of GDP in 2018-19, Shows Government Data

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit at the end of March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore as against Rs 6.34 lakh crore in the revised estimates of Budget.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fiscal Deficit Lower at 3.39% of GDP in 2018-19, Shows Government Data
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 came in at 3.39 per cent of GDP, marginally lower than 3.4 per cent estimated in the revised estimates of the Budget, mainly due to increase in non-tax revenue and lower expenditure.

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit at the end of March 31, 2019, stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore as against Rs 6.34 lakh crore in the revised estimates of Budget.

The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 works out to be 3.39 per cent of GDP, as per data released by Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Although in absolute terms the fiscal deficit has gone up, but as a percentage of GDP the deficit figure has come down marginally, mainly on account of GDP expansion in 2018-19 -- data of which will be released later in the day.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,714.20 -117.77 ( -0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.80 -23.10 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,330.15 0.03
HDFC 2,182.65 -0.08
HDFC Bank 2,425.35 -0.58
SBI 352.50 -0.30
Just Dial 765.60 2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 147.95 -4.27
Just Dial 769.25 2.96
NCC 97.85 -16.33
Reliance 1,329.75 -0.06
Bajaj Finance 3,469.70 -0.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 760.35 3.45
Asian Paints 1,407.30 2.38
TCS 2,196.55 2.34
IOC 165.55 2.22
Adani Ports 416.40 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,406.70 2.43
TCS 2,196.85 2.40
HCL Tech 1,093.50 1.52
ONGC 171.85 1.30
IndusInd Bank 1,604.50 1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 147.80 -4.65
ITC 278.55 -3.50
Grasim 886.10 -2.78
M&M 647.05 -2.21
Zee Entertain 357.45 -2.14
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 147.95 -4.27
ITC 278.65 -3.61
M&M 647.10 -2.17
Vedanta 160.65 -2.01
NTPC 133.00 -1.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram