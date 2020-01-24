Fiscal Deficit May Widen to 3.8 Percent for Current Financial Year: Report
The first full-year Budget of the current government will focus on reviving consumption demand through base-level income tax cuts, interest subvention for small and medium businesses and housing, Bank of America Securities said.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Mumbai: The country's fiscal deficit for 2019-20 is expected to widen to 3.8 per cent and the upcoming Budget may set a target of 3.5 per cent for 2020-21, a report said on Friday.
The first full-year Budget of the current government, to be presented on February 1, will focus on reviving consumption demand through base-level income tax cuts, interest subvention for small and medium businesses and housing, Bank of America Securities said.
A correction in consumption demand is cited as a major reason for a dip in economic growth to a decadal low of 5 per cent.
As calls to revive the growth momentum increase, all eyes are set on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strategy on fiscal deficit, as tightening of the gap may not help in the aim.
"We continue to believe that expansionary counter-cyclical fiscal policy is the need of the hour. We expect the finance minister to target higher fiscal deficits of 3.8 per cent of GDP (up from 3.3 per cent budgeted) in FY20 and 3.5 per cent in FY21," analysts at the American brokerage said.
It added that the sharp corporate tax cut announced last year will result in a recurring 0.8 per cent sacrifice for the next two years but added that the government has room as per the N K Singh committee report, and also pointed to the long-term fiscal deficit being at 4.5 per cent.
On the income tax front, there could be a cut at the lower-income group levels to push consumption, while small businesses may be offered a 2 per cent interest subvention on all their borrowings, it said.
The subvention is necessary to compensate the troubled segment from the 0.85 per cent increase in real lending rates since March, it said adding that the cost of the 2 per cent subvention will come at Rs 21,100 crore or 0.1 per cent of GDP.
There can also be an announcement of an interest subvention for homebuyers for the first year to rekindle the sagging realty demand, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.75
|4.40
|AAVAS Financier
|1,951.00
|-2.43
|Infosys
|782.95
|-0.20
|Alembic Pharma
|590.20
|0.03
|Reliance
|1,521.70
|-0.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,641.05
|2.47
|Tech Mahindra
|787.50
|2.43
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,643.95
|2.35
|Larsen
|1,359.80
|2.03
|Axis Bank
|737.30
|2.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.95
|-2.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,316.00
|-1.21
|Tata Motors
|186.45
|-1.04
|Sun Pharma
|447.70
|-0.49
|TCS
|2,184.60
|-0.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nancy Drew to Die on 90th Anniversary, but Hardy Boys Will Solve the Murder. Wait, What?
- Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Film Fails To Get us Grooving
- Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers A Pitch-perfect Performance
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes: This Realtime Map Tracks Spread of Virus Around The World