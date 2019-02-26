English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fiscal Deficit Touches 121.5% of Full-year Target in January
The government had budgeted to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP or Rs 6.24 lakh crore in 2018-19, from 3.53 per cent in the previous financial year.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Fiscal deficit touched 121.5 per cent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collections, government data showed on Tuesday.
The fiscal deficit, or the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 7.70 lakh crore during April January of the current financial year ending March.
At the end of January 2018, the deficit was 113.7 per cent of the Revised Estimate (RE).
The government had budgeted to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP or Rs 6.24 lakh crore in 2018-19, from 3.53 per cent in the previous financial year.
However, in the Interim Budget 2019-20, the fiscal deficit was revised upwards marginally to 3.4 per cent of GDP or over Rs 6.34 lakh crore, on account of additional outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for funding income scheme for small farmers.
According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the revenue receipts of the government totalled Rs 11.81 lakh crore or 68.3 per cent of RE till January in 2018-19, compared with 72.8 per cent during the same period last fiscal.
According to RE, the government expects to mop up Rs 17.29 lakh crore revenue during the current fiscal, from Rs 17.25 lakh crore budgeted originally.
Tax revenue was 68.7 per cent of RE, compared with 76.5 per cent in the comparable period of the previous year.
According to the CGA data, the total expenditure of the government at January-end was Rs 20.01 lakh crore or 81.5 per cent of RE. The total expenditure for the current fiscal has been raised to Rs 24.57 lakh crore in the RE, from the budgeted Rs 24.42 lakh crore.
The fiscal deficit, or the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 7.70 lakh crore during April January of the current financial year ending March.
At the end of January 2018, the deficit was 113.7 per cent of the Revised Estimate (RE).
The government had budgeted to cut the fiscal deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP or Rs 6.24 lakh crore in 2018-19, from 3.53 per cent in the previous financial year.
However, in the Interim Budget 2019-20, the fiscal deficit was revised upwards marginally to 3.4 per cent of GDP or over Rs 6.34 lakh crore, on account of additional outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for funding income scheme for small farmers.
According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the revenue receipts of the government totalled Rs 11.81 lakh crore or 68.3 per cent of RE till January in 2018-19, compared with 72.8 per cent during the same period last fiscal.
According to RE, the government expects to mop up Rs 17.29 lakh crore revenue during the current fiscal, from Rs 17.25 lakh crore budgeted originally.
Tax revenue was 68.7 per cent of RE, compared with 76.5 per cent in the comparable period of the previous year.
According to the CGA data, the total expenditure of the government at January-end was Rs 20.01 lakh crore or 81.5 per cent of RE. The total expenditure for the current fiscal has been raised to Rs 24.57 lakh crore in the RE, from the budgeted Rs 24.42 lakh crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|229.50
|0.17
|TCS
|2,038.70
|2.70
|Reliance
|1,220.25
|-0.98
|Zee Entertain
|469.20
|5.40
|HDFC
|1,853.65
|-2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|323.55
|-0.40
|Yes Bank
|229.60
|0.20
|ICICI Bank
|348.10
|-2.08
|Reliance
|1,219.70
|-1.01
|Colgate
|1,243.20
|-1.72
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|469.20
|5.40
|Tata Motors
|182.65
|3.93
|Coal India
|220.15
|2.71
|TCS
|2,038.70
|2.70
|IOC
|142.25
|2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|182.70
|4.07
|Coal India
|220.50
|2.82
|TCS
|2,032.35
|2.39
|Axis Bank
|710.10
|0.87
|Yes Bank
|229.60
|0.20
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|659.25
|-2.88
|HCL Tech
|1,058.85
|-2.16
|HDFC
|1,853.65
|-2.16
|ICICI Bank
|348.20
|-2.08
|Infosys
|742.50
|-1.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,058.80
|-2.26
|HDFC
|1,853.55
|-2.18
|ICICI Bank
|348.10
|-2.08
|Infosys
|741.70
|-1.75
|SBI
|266.30
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Zomato Realizes it Has a ‘Solicitation’ Problem, And Has Decided to Take Action
- The Final Call Review: Arjun Rampal’s New Series Is Not Your Regular Web-Spinning Suspense Thriller
- Netra AEW&C And Heron: The Drones Air Force Picked For Surgical Strikes 2.0 on Terrorist Camps in PoK
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Guns From The Battle Royale Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results