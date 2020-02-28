Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Fiscal Deficit Touches 128.5% of Budget Estimate at January-end: Govt Data

The CGA further said that total expenditure at January-end was Rs 22.68 lakh crore or 84.1 per cent of RE, higher than 81.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fiscal Deficit Touches 128.5% of Budget Estimate at January-end: Govt Data
Image for representation (Reuters)

New Delhi: India's fiscal deficit touched 128.5 per cent of the whole year budget target at January-end, said the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. The deficit during the same period during 2018-19 was 121.5 per cent of that year's Revised Budget Estimate (RE).

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue stood at Rs 9,85,472 crore. The government had targeted to restrict the fiscal deficit at Rs 7,66,846 crore during the year ending March 31, 2020.

While presenting the Union Budget to Parliament earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmalal Sitharaman had raised fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent of the GDP from 3.3 per cent pegged earlier for 2019-20 due to revenue shortage.

As per the CGA data on monthly accounts, revenue receipts during April-January were at Rs 12.5 lakh crore or 67.6 per cent of the RE for 2019-20. This compares with 68.3 per cent of the RE in the previous fiscal.

Total receipts were at 66.4 per cent of RE as against 67.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

The CGA further said that total expenditure at January-end was Rs 22.68 lakh crore or 84.1 per cent of RE, higher than 81.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 133.90 -9.04
IWML 1,460.00 -3.04
Vedanta 114.00 -12.64
Bharti Infratel 215.60 -3.49
Power Finance 109.30 -5.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 197.60 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.00 -11.03
Tech Mahindra 743.90 -8.14
Tata Steel 381.55 -7.57
M&M 456.40 -7.50
HCL Tech 538.25 -6.25
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram