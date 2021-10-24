Fisdom Launches Stock Broking Services: Industry-first Features with Subscription, Know More

One of the leading wealth-tech firms, Fisdom, has stepped into the stockbroking space and has announced the launch of a comprehensive and digital platform – mobile applications, website, and terminal – for customers to enjoy a robust system of stockbroking. The platform will provide services regarding Equity, Derivatives, Follow-on Public Offers (FPOs), Buybacks, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), Sovereign Gold Banks, Currencies, and Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs).

Apart from an extensive platform, Fisdom is also offering some industry-first features that will facilitate smooth functioning for customers. These comprise of ‘Don’t Miss’ Alerts, Voice Search, Watchlist, Instant Order Margin Calculator, Real-time tracking portfolio, Advanced charting tools, Option Chain View, among others.

Along with this, customers will be given an extensive research coverage of more than 3,500 individual scrips, supported by tools and proprietary screeners, which will ensure informed decision-making regarding investment.

“We are excited to launch stockbroking services to our customers, which is one of Fisdom’s strategic initiatives. A highly accomplished team of industry experts is the brains behind the platform that we are unveiling today. With this new service, we aim to provide a best-in-class investment experience to customers through a complete and customized product stack,” Subramanya SV, Co-founder and CEO, said in a press release.

As the company is sharpening its horns to penetrate the stockbroking business, the steering wheel for this wagon is handed over to Rakesh Singh, the newly appointed CEO of Fisdom’s broking enterprise. “I am excited to lead this new venture at Fisdom. I am confident that our comprehensive product suite, competitive pricing, along with robust research-laden assistance, will help Fisdom get established as a preferred platform for investors as well as power traders,” said Singh.

Singh, along with mentioning the exponential growth of India’s direct equity markets, also pointed at the monetary models adopted by Fisdom to walk neck-and-neck with its competitors in his statement. The firm is offering a competitive flat fee per trade structure for investors. Moreover, the company is pushing for a subscription-based model for unlimited trading. In addition, customers can get a chance to be the brand ambassadors/ associates/ partners with the company, along with enjoying multiple rewards under their referral program named ‘Customers get Customers.’

Fisdom is a one-stop solution for a broad customer base who are looking for aid across savings, investments, and protection. It is currently partners with some of the leading lenders of the country, including Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and Indian Bank.

