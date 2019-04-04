English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fitch Affirms India's Rating at 'BBB-' With Stable Outlook for 13th Year in Row
'India's ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and relative external resilience stemming from strong foreign reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors,' Fitch said in a statement.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Fitch on Thursday retained India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, with stable outlook, saying a weak fiscal position continues to constrain its rating.
This is the 13th year in a row that global rating agency Fitch has rated India at 'BBB-'. It had last upgraded India's sovereign rating from 'BB+' to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on August 1, 2006.
"India's ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and relative external resilience stemming from strong foreign reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors," Fitch said in a statement.
It said a robust growth outlook continues to support India's credit profile. Fitch expects growth of 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal and 7.1 per cent in the next, supported by accommodative monetary policy, easing of bank regulations, and government spending.
"A weak fiscal position continues to constrain India's sovereign ratings. In this regard, the next government's medium-term fiscal policy will be of particular importance from a rating perspective," Fitch said while affirming the country's long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.
The general elections, to be carried out from April 11 to May 19, 2019, result in some temporary uncertainty about the policy agenda, it said, adding over the past 30 years, governments of different political persuasions have been generally reform-minded.
This is the 13th year in a row that global rating agency Fitch has rated India at 'BBB-'. It had last upgraded India's sovereign rating from 'BB+' to 'BBB-' with a stable outlook on August 1, 2006.
"India's ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and relative external resilience stemming from strong foreign reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors," Fitch said in a statement.
It said a robust growth outlook continues to support India's credit profile. Fitch expects growth of 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal and 7.1 per cent in the next, supported by accommodative monetary policy, easing of bank regulations, and government spending.
"A weak fiscal position continues to constrain India's sovereign ratings. In this regard, the next government's medium-term fiscal policy will be of particular importance from a rating perspective," Fitch said while affirming the country's long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.
The general elections, to be carried out from April 11 to May 19, 2019, result in some temporary uncertainty about the policy agenda, it said, adding over the past 30 years, governments of different political persuasions have been generally reform-minded.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|898.15
|3.25
|Reliance
|1,353.05
|-1.61
|Yes Bank
|268.05
|-2.06
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,113.10
|0.57
|HDFC
|2,042.05
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|258.95
|-0.98
|Indiabulls Hsg
|898.35
|3.29
|Yes Bank
|268.15
|-2.05
|Reliance
|1,353.10
|-1.51
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,324.05
|-1.08
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|898.15
|3.25
|Zee Entertain
|417.30
|3.15
|Tata Motors
|206.15
|2.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,637.20
|2.20
|UltraTechCement
|4,079.95
|1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|206.10
|2.49
|Hero Motocorp
|2,637.70
|2.13
|Bharti Airtel
|355.50
|1.60
|HDFC
|2,041.75
|1.44
|Asian Paints
|1,518.00
|1.41
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,014.50
|-3.12
|Hindalco
|210.45
|-2.55
|BPCL
|354.30
|-2.45
|IndusInd Bank
|1,736.15
|-2.11
|Yes Bank
|268.05
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,014.30
|-3.17
|HCL Tech
|1,091.00
|-2.34
|Yes Bank
|268.15
|-2.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,739.80
|-1.86
|Reliance
|1,353.10
|-1.51
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Imitate Priyanka Chopra's Dance Steps in New Video
- 11-Year Old Girl Writes to Anand Mahindra on Twitter for Imposing Honking Limits in India
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Delhi vs Hyderabad Encounters
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results