Fitch Keeps India's Sovereign Rating Unchanged at BBB-
Logo of Fitch Ratings on its building. Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook, saying risks to the macroeconomic outlook are significant.
In a statement, Fitch said it expects India's real GDP growth to rise to 7.8 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, from 6.7 per cent in FY2017-18.
But for the following two financial years, it said, the growth may decelerate to 7.3 per cent due to "downside risks from tightening financial conditions, weak financial-sector balance sheets and high international oil prices".
"Risks to the macroeconomic outlook are significant, and include a drop in credit growth, resulting from further problems in the banking or shadow-banking sector," it said.
