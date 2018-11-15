GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fitch Keeps India's Sovereign Rating Unchanged at BBB-

In a statement, Fitch said it expects India's real GDP growth to rise to 7.8 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, from 6.7 per cent in FY2017-18.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Logo of Fitch Ratings on its building. Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook, saying risks to the macroeconomic outlook are significant.

But for the following two financial years, it said, the growth may decelerate to 7.3 per cent due to "downside risks from tightening financial conditions, weak financial-sector balance sheets and high international oil prices".

But for the following two financial years, it said, the growth may decelerate to 7.3 per cent due to "downside risks from tightening financial conditions, weak financial-sector balance sheets and high international oil prices".

"Risks to the macroeconomic outlook are significant, and include a drop in credit growth, resulting from further problems in the banking or shadow-banking sector," it said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
