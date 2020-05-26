BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Fitch Projects Indian Economy to Contract 5% This Fiscal on Account of Stringent Lockdown Policies

Image used for representation.

Fitch said it has made further cuts to world GDP forecasts in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, but the slump in global economic activity is close to reaching its trough.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday forecast a 5% contraction of Indian economy in the current fiscal on account of slump in economic activities and very stringent lockdown policy. This is substantially lower than the 0.8% growth for 2020-21 fiscal projected in April.


"The biggest forecast cut was to India where we now anticipate a 5% decline in the current financial year (ending March 2021) in contrast to an earlier forecast of growth of 0.8%. India has had a very stringent lockdown policy that has lasted a lot longer than initially expected and incoming economic activity data have been spectacularly weak," Fitch said.


This compares to an estimated 3.9% growth in the previous fiscal. Growth is, however, expected to rebound to 9.5% in 2021-22.


"World GDP is now forecast to fall by 4.6% in 2020 compared to a decline of 3.9% predicted in our late-April GEO. This reflects downward revisions to the eurozone and the UK and, most significantly, to emerging markets (EM) excluding China," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings.


