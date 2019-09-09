Five Factors That May Weigh on Indian Stock Markets This Week
Traders are hoping that the government this week may address concerns of the automobile industry by reducing goods and services tax (GST) for the sector.
Representative image
Indian stock markets are set to start trading this week amid positive news on the US-China trade war front and expectations of sops for the Indian automobile sector to revive sales. Early trends on the SGX Nifty hint at a positive opening for the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices on Monday. Notably, equity and forex markets will be closed for trading on Tuesday on account of Muharram. Here are the five key factors that may weigh on Indian stocks through the week:
— Investors will also be watching out for the release of macroeconomic data like the industrial production and manufacturing output numbers, along with inflation figures, which is scheduled for Thursday. Any negative or positive surprise there can weigh on the mood of the markets.
— Traders are hoping that the government this week may address concerns of the automobile industry by reducing goods and services tax (GST) for the sector. Relief measures are also expected in the real estate space. Any such measures would give a leg-up to stocks of both these sectors.
— Stocks of infrastructure and allied sectors may also stay in focus as the government on 7 September announced that it has constituted a high-level task force to identify infrastructure projects for Rs 100 lakh crore investment by 2024-25 as India aims to become a $5 trillion economy. The task force will draw up a ‘National Infrastructure Pipeline’ of Rs 100 lakh crore to step up investment in the sector.
— Progress in trade talks between the US and China is expected to boost investor sentiment. Strong inflows of foreign capital may change the direction of the market. Last week, continuing their selling spree, foreign investors withdrew a net sum of Rs 1,263 crore from the Indian capital markets even as the government rolled back enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.
— Data released last week showed that US job growth slowed in August, while retail hiring declined for the seventh straight month. Poor sets of macroeconomic data from major economies of the world have fanned hopes of government stimulus and rate cuts by central banks, which may led to a rally in global stocks, thereby pushing up Indian markets as well.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,145.10
|-0.68
|Yes Bank
|60.45
|0.08
|Reliance
|1,224.35
|0.15
|Indiabulls Hsg
|429.45
|0.88
|Tata Motors
|118.75
|-2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,224.00
|-0.94
|Yes Bank
|60.45
|0.08
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,143.55
|-0.68
|Indiabulls Hsg
|429.25
|0.82
|Tata Motors
|118.75
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|582.40
|2.54
|HUL
|1,841.00
|1.20
|Sun Pharma
|430.10
|1.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|429.45
|0.88
|Wipro
|253.75
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|430.50
|1.32
|Bharti Airtel
|350.25
|0.30
|HUL
|1,818.65
|-0.58
|Yes Bank
|60.40
|-2.42
|Larsen
|1,333.50
|0.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|118.75
|-2.06
|Tata Steel
|349.40
|-1.69
|JSW Steel
|214.50
|-1.58
|Eicher Motors
|16,218.40
|-1.15
|HCL Tech
|1,083.75
|-1.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|118.75
|-1.94
|Tata Steel
|349.45
|-1.65
|HCL Tech
|1,084.25
|-1.57
|Vedanta
|139.95
|-1.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,313.40
|-1.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Transporting PM to Rescuing Lives, IAF Helicopters Do It All – Here’s a look
- Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode