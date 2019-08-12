Five Game-Changing Announcements by Reliance That Will Revolutionise the Way You Live

Mumbai: Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced a slew of new measures that will bring you closer to artificial intelligence, augmented reality and completely change the way you lead your daily life.

Apart from launching Jio Fiber, home broadband connections and other inclusive forms of technology at the company’s 42nd annual general meeting, Ambani also announced RIL’s deal with Saudi Aramco and BP for 49 per cent and 20 per cent stakes, respectively, in Reliance oil-to-chemical and retail businesses.

Here are the top announcements that will revolutionise the way you live:

First day first show movies in the luxury of your home

The much-awaited Jio Fiber home broadband services will commercially roll out on September 5 with subscription prices starting Rs 700 per month, going up to Rs 10,000 per month. The company confirmed that there will be a lot of bundled services and value additions that the Jio Fiber subscription will offer. The one that perhaps stands out the most is what is referred to as ‘First Day, First Show’.

At the AGM keynote, Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio Fiber subscribers will be able to enjoy the movie premieres in the comfort of their homes, on the same day as they release in cinema halls and movie theatres in India. This service will roll out in the middle of next year and will be available to all Jio Fiber users.

Favourite games now on TV

During a demonstration, Reliance Jio directors Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani showcased how one can play games using the Jio set-top-box. The interface did look interesting and the box is said to be “at par with the leading gaming platforms globally”.

A quick demo of FIFA 19 with multiplayer support was also showcased at the event. It is also said to support almost all gaming controllers and your smartphone can be used as a virtual controller as well. Paired with the Jio Fiber network, users can expect zero-latency, for an uninterrupted experience. Jio is also confirmed to be partnering with popular gaming publishers like Tencent, Gameloft, and Microsoft.

Shop using 3D model of yourself

Along with gaming, the Jio set-top box will also be capable of offering Mixed Reality (MR) experiences. Reliance Jio has partnered with a start-up by the name of Tesseract for this feature and also announced Microsoft HoloLens-based headset called Jio HoloBoard. The Jio set-top-box along with Mixed Reality will offer three use cases- shopping, education, and entertainment. Using the headset, one could have a realistic experience while shopping by trying on clothes on a 3D model of themselves.

Free 4K TV on offer

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the company says they will be offering a free HD/4K TV and a 4K STB for free to anyone who subscribes to the Jio Forever Annual Plans.

Also, the Jio Fiber broadband service will bundle the subscriptions to popular over the top (OTT) streaming services, as part of the subscription.

Slashed call rates, single family bill and concession on rate of data with Jio Postpaid Plus

The Jio Fiber broadband users will be eligible for the Jio Postpaid Plus offer, depending on which subscription plan they sign up for. This will, Reliance says, entitle them to “platinum grade service and product experience”. What this means is that if you wish to buy a new Jio mobile connection or switch your existing mobile connection to Jio, you will get priority service at your doorstep to set-up your SIM card and activate the connection.

Secondly, Reliance Jio will offer family plans that will let you share a single data plan and have a single bill for multiple Jio mobile connections at home. Reliance Jio will also offer reduced calling rates for ISD calls.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

