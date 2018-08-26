GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Five of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 65,000 Crore in M-Cap

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,564.57 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with RIL alone accounting for over Rs 47,000 crore.

Apart from Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC and Maruti Suzuki, India saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended August 24.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 20,260.41 crore.
Index heavyweight RIL's valuation zoomed by Rs 47,278.87 crore to Rs 8,09,983.34 crore -- becoming the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark.

TCS added Rs 11,619.72 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 7,81,871.62 crore, while HDFC's m-cap soared by Rs 6,004.20 crore to Rs 3,24,392.15 crore.

An addition of Rs 456.14 crore led to Maruti's valuation reaching Rs 2,76,808.04 crore. HUL's m-cap jumped by Rs 205.64 crore to Rs 3,85,683.63 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys plummeted by Rs 11,217.56 crore to Rs 3,01,407.50 crore while that of ITC dropped by Rs 4,156.10 crore to Rs 3,79,366.25 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap dived by Rs 1,815.91 crore to Rs 5,61,184.90 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 1,553.66 crore to Rs 2,39,205.34 crore.

SBI's valuation slipped by Rs 1,517.18 crore to Rs 2,68,005.36 crore.

In terms of rankings, RIL stood at the numero uno spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. PTI VRN ABM

