1-min read

Five of Top-10 Companies Add Rs 65,426 Crore in M-Cap; TCS Shine, HDFC Suffers

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HUL, ITC and Infosys were the other gainers, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank suffered losses in their valuation for the week ended on Friday.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Five of Top-10 Companies Add Rs 65,426 Crore in M-Cap; TCS Shine, HDFC Suffers
Representative image: REUTERS
New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,426.16 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topping the list.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HUL, ITC and Infosys were the other gainers, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank suffered losses in their valuation for the week ended on Friday.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS soared by Rs 41,914.13 crore to reach Rs 7,62,015.52 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 11,511.39 crore to Rs 3,30,510.06 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged Rs 9,362.11 crore to Rs 3,88,825.07 crore.

ITC added Rs 1,969.9 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,43,965.03 crore while RIL's valuation rose by Rs 668.63 crore to Rs 7,90,621.81 crore.

On the other hand, the m-cap of HDFC plunged by Rs 2,854.33 crore to Rs 3,37,188.31 crore and that of ICICI Bank slumped Rs 1,657.93 crore to reach Rs 2,28,361.75 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered an erosion of Rs 1,344.92 crore to Rs 2,40,006.82 crore and State Bank of India (SBI) lost Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 2,53,726.02 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank slipped Rs 625.71 crore to Rs 5,69,029.07 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex jumped 443.89 points, or 1.23 per cent to close at 36,469.43 on Friday.

