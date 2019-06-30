Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Five of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 36,839 Crore in Market Capitalisation; SBI Leads

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and HDFC witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation while TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Five of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 36,839 Crore in Market Capitalisation; SBI Leads
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 36,839 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI leading the pack.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the other companies which witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 10,218.68 crore to Rs 3,22,089.23 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,485.38 crore to Rs 6,68,555.19 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 9,398.59 crore to reach Rs 3,78,194.61 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever advanced Rs 4,026.53 crore to Rs 3,86,914.89 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 4,148.44 crore to stand at Rs 2,82,105.47 crore.

In contrast, RIL's m-cap dropped Rs 17,242.19 crore to Rs 7,93,647.61 crore and that of TCS fell Rs 8,517.92 crore to Rs 8,35,749.88 crore. Infosys' valuation declined by Rs 8,191.74 crore to Rs 3,19,783.94 crore while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 2,520 crore to Rs 2,81,900.73 crore. ITC lost Rs 367 crore in market valuation to stand at Rs 3,35,825.21 crore.

In the order of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 200.15 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 39,394.64.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,394.64 -191.77 ( -0.48%)

NIFTY 50

11,788.85 -52.70 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,253.10 -1.65
Power Finance 134.20 -1.21
SBI 361.25 -0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
HDFC Bank 2,443.75 -0.75
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 937.45 -0.62
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
Indiabulls Hsg 607.40 -3.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 311.95 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,681.10 1.07
Axis Bank 808.55 1.01
Bajaj Finserv 8,524.65 0.96
Adani Ports 410.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,682.30 1.16
Axis Bank 807.65 0.91
NTPC 141.35 0.75
Maruti Suzuki 6,534.00 0.71
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.75 -3.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
Bharti Infratel 267.05 -2.82
IndusInd Bank 1,410.50 -2.74
Coal India 253.80 -2.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
IndusInd Bank 1,410.10 -2.85
Coal India 253.75 -2.25
Tata Motors 162.60 -1.96
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram