Five of Top-10 Firms Add Rs 36,839 Crore in Market Capitalisation; SBI Leads
HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and HDFC witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation while TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 36,839 crore in market valuation last week, with SBI leading the pack.
HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the other companies which witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.
The m-cap of SBI jumped Rs 10,218.68 crore to Rs 3,22,089.23 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,485.38 crore to Rs 6,68,555.19 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 9,398.59 crore to reach Rs 3,78,194.61 crore.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever advanced Rs 4,026.53 crore to Rs 3,86,914.89 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 4,148.44 crore to stand at Rs 2,82,105.47 crore.
In contrast, RIL's m-cap dropped Rs 17,242.19 crore to Rs 7,93,647.61 crore and that of TCS fell Rs 8,517.92 crore to Rs 8,35,749.88 crore. Infosys' valuation declined by Rs 8,191.74 crore to Rs 3,19,783.94 crore while that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 2,520 crore to Rs 2,81,900.73 crore. ITC lost Rs 367 crore in market valuation to stand at Rs 3,35,825.21 crore.
In the order of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, SBI, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank. For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 200.15 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 39,394.64.
