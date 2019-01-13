English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five of Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Add Rs 43,689 Crore in M-cap; ITC and Infosys Biggest Contributors
Gainers from the top-10 list are ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank; while Reliance Industries Ltd, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation.
Representative Photo (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 43,689.89 crore in market valuation last week, with ITC and Infosys contributing most to the overall gain.
Gainers from the top-10 list are ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank; while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week that ended on Friday.
The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 17,941.73 crore to Rs 3,61,773.90 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 10,026.05 crore to Rs 2,98,684.46 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,378.07 crore to Rs 2,43,822.14 crore and that of SBI jumped Rs 4,506.92 crore to Rs 2,70,013.40 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC moved up by Rs 2,837.12 crore to Rs 3,41,770.70 crore. On the other hand, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 12,007.63 crore to Rs 6,91,170.50 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap fell Rs 4,829.04 crore to Rs 2,32,958.82 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped Rs 2,575.93 crore to Rs 3,82,785.70 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation dipped Rs 1,522.93 crore to Rs 5,74,399.48 crore and that of RIL fell Rs 728.93 crore to Rs 6,95,910.71 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL once again became the number one firm on Friday, with TCS taking the second spot, followed by HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Over the last week, the Sensex gained 314.74 points to close at 36,009.84 on Friday.
