Five Reasons Why the Sensex Fell Nearly 800 Points in Intraday Trade Today
The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 462.80 points, or 1.23%, at 37,018.32, after falling nearly 800 points in intraday trade. The Nifty 50 index, meanwhile, closed below the 11,000 marks at 10,980, down 138 points, or 1.24%.
Representative image.
Indian stock markets started the month of August on a sluggish note after seeing the worst July in 17 years. On Thursday, August 1, the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 462.80 points, or 1.23%, at 37,018.32, after falling nearly 800 points in intraday trade. The Nifty 50 index, meanwhile, closed below the 11,000 marks at 10,980, down 138 points, or 1.24%.
Here are five reasons behind the bloodbath on Dalal Street today:
US Federal Reserve statements: The US Federal Reserve, though, on Wednesday slashed rates by 25 basis points for the first time in a decade, but chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes of any further cut in the near future. Consequently, US markets ended lower, while other Asian stocks were also trading weak.
Crisil cuts India’s growth estimate: Crisil has cut India’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth estimate for 2019-20 to 6.9% from 7.1% earlier on the back of weak monsoon, slowing global growth and sluggish Q1 data. According to Crisil, the near-term onus on monetary policy is now to stimulate India growth.
Auto sales: Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd, India’s largest passenger car maker, on Thursday announced that July domestic sales have plunged over 36% from a year ago. Mahindra and Mahindra’s total auto sales also declined by 15%. Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto also reported 5% drop in July sales.
Corporate earnings: Earnings announced in the June quarter so far have not been very encouraging, with extremely few surprises and bigger disappointments. Moreover, many banks while announcing their earnings have hinted at stress on their asset quality while raising their provisions. Fears of another round of NPA (non-performing assets) crisis are now looming on the investor’s mind.
Persistent selling by foreign investors: Foreign investors have pulled out more than Rs 16,000 crore from the cash segment in July on fears of deepening slowdown and also due to the effects of the “super-rich” tax proposed in the Union Budget 2019 on foreign portfolio investors (FPI). This has weakened sentiment and weighed heavily on Indian stock markets.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,398.65
|-1.01
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Reliance
|1,180.25
|1.20
|Axis Bank
|669.30
|-0.71
|HDFC Bank
|2,221.80
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|ICICI Bank
|417.15
|-1.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Titan Company
|1,056.40
|0.02
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.95
|2.12
|Wipro
|270.40
|1.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,572.60
|1.88
|Power Grid Corp
|214.00
|1.52
|Eicher Motors
|16,562.80
|1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Power Grid Corp
|214.05
|1.45
|Reliance
|1,180.55
|1.25
|Bajaj Auto
|2,540.65
|0.92
|Hero Motocorp
|2,370.00
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.45
|-5.61
|JSW Steel
|225.25
|-5.14
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|-4.46
|Hindalco
|182.75
|-4.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.60
|-5.55
|Tata Motors
|129.50
|-4.50
|SBI
|317.20
|-4.47
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify’s Rapid Growth Continues in Q2 2019; Now Has 108 Million Premium Subscribers
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Nominees Leaves Twitter Shocked
- Watch: Siberian Husky Calmly Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka