Flipkart Approves $15 Billion Stake Sale to Walmart-led Group, Says Report

A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal isn't certain, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters

Updated:May 4, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Flipkart Approves $15 Billion Stake Sale to Walmart-led Group, Says Report
File photo of a man carrying products in a Flipkart bag.
Mumbai: Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart's board has approved a deal to sell an equity stake of about 75 percent in the company to a group led by Walmart Inc for about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

SoftBank will sell its 20-plus percent stake as part of the deal, Bloomberg said, adding Google's parent Alphabet Inc was likely to participate in the investment with Walmart.

A final close of the deal is expected within 10 days, although deal terms could still change and a deal isn't certain, Bloomberg reported.
Flipkart and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Walmart and SoftBank declined to comment.

Earlier this week, Indian TV channel CNBC-TV18 reported that Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy 60 percent of Flipkart. Amazon, which is Flipkart's biggest rival in India, declined to comment on that report.

