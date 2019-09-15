Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Flipkart Expands Delivery Reach by 80% to Cover Pan India Pincodes

The company claims that it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for delivery of large appliances.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Expands Delivery Reach by 80% to Cover Pan India Pincodes
Image for Representation (IANS)
Loading...

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Flipkart on Sunday said it has expanded delivery reach by 80 per cent to cover almost all pin codes in India, ahead of its big billion day sales, starting from September 29.

The company claims that it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for delivery of large appliances.

"This festive season, we are extending our reach to newer regions, aiming to cover almost all the serviceable pin-codes across the country. We are glad that this year, our consumers from Metros to tier 2 cities and beyond, who didn't have access to a wide range of appliances previously, will be able to shop from our entire product range," Flipkart senior vice president Ajay Yadav said in a statement.

With this increase in reach, Flipkart consumers in smaller towns will be able to access large appliances such as Smart TVs, washing machines and refrigerators, the statement said.

"Over the past year, while the demand for Android Smart TVs grew times in metros, smaller towns showed impressive growth with a 5 times increase in demand. Other products such as water purifiers and air conditioners are also witnessing growth on the back of high awareness on the latest technology," Flipkart said.

It also said that it has increased delivery capacity by 14 times this year compared to last year.

"With its largest facility for large appliances, spread across of 3.5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru, Flipkart has increased its delivery capacity by 14 times this year, compared to 2018," the statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,384.99 +280.71 ( +0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,075.90 +93.10 ( +0.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.55 0.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,450.30 0.91
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
Axis Bank 674.25 1.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IEX 118.10 -9.71
Yes Bank 68.60 0.96
Reliance 1,225.55 1.26
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,449.80 0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 408.55 6.34
IOC 130.10 4.58
Titan Company 1,123.40 3.43
GAIL 129.25 2.78
ICICI Bank 413.40 2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.20 2.72
ICICI Bank 413.25 2.61
ONGC 128.80 2.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,483.55 1.79
Axis Bank 674.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.05 -1.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.55 -1.28
Sun Pharma 422.85 -1.16
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
ITC 239.90 -0.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 342.75 -1.35
Sun Pharma 423.25 -1.04
HDFC Bank 2,256.25 -0.62
ITC 239.95 -0.35
HUL 1,804.80 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram