Flipkart Expands Delivery Reach by 80% to Cover Pan India Pincodes
The company claims that it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for delivery of large appliances.
Image for Representation (IANS)
New Delhi: E-commerce firm Flipkart on Sunday said it has expanded delivery reach by 80 per cent to cover almost all pin codes in India, ahead of its big billion day sales, starting from September 29.
The company claims that it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for delivery of large appliances.
"This festive season, we are extending our reach to newer regions, aiming to cover almost all the serviceable pin-codes across the country. We are glad that this year, our consumers from Metros to tier 2 cities and beyond, who didn't have access to a wide range of appliances previously, will be able to shop from our entire product range," Flipkart senior vice president Ajay Yadav said in a statement.
With this increase in reach, Flipkart consumers in smaller towns will be able to access large appliances such as Smart TVs, washing machines and refrigerators, the statement said.
"Over the past year, while the demand for Android Smart TVs grew times in metros, smaller towns showed impressive growth with a 5 times increase in demand. Other products such as water purifiers and air conditioners are also witnessing growth on the back of high awareness on the latest technology," Flipkart said.
It also said that it has increased delivery capacity by 14 times this year compared to last year.
"With its largest facility for large appliances, spread across of 3.5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru, Flipkart has increased its delivery capacity by 14 times this year, compared to 2018," the statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.55
|0.88
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,450.30
|0.91
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|1.25
|HDFC Bank
|2,257.45
|-0.59
|Axis Bank
|674.25
|1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IEX
|118.10
|-9.71
|Yes Bank
|68.60
|0.96
|Reliance
|1,225.55
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|1.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,449.80
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|408.55
|6.34
|IOC
|130.10
|4.58
|Titan Company
|1,123.40
|3.43
|GAIL
|129.25
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|413.40
|2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|149.20
|2.72
|ICICI Bank
|413.25
|2.61
|ONGC
|128.80
|2.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,483.55
|1.79
|Axis Bank
|674.35
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|343.05
|-1.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,731.55
|-1.28
|Sun Pharma
|422.85
|-1.16
|HDFC Bank
|2,257.45
|-0.59
|ITC
|239.90
|-0.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|342.75
|-1.35
|Sun Pharma
|423.25
|-1.04
|HDFC Bank
|2,256.25
|-0.62
|ITC
|239.95
|-0.35
|HUL
|1,804.80
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Speaks Out on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws