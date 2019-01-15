English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart Fashion Unit Myntra, Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan Steps Down
Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said.
Source: Twitter/ Ananth Narayanan
Loading...
The chief executive officer of Myntra and Jabong, a unit of Walmart-owned Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan has left the company to pursue external opportunities, Myntra said on Monday.
Narayanan is in talks to replace Ajith Mohan as the chief executive officer of video streaming service Hotstar, the Economic Times reported, citing sources.
Mohan had taken over as the managing director and vice-president of Facebook India in September.
Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said.
Hotstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Narayanan is in talks to replace Ajith Mohan as the chief executive officer of video streaming service Hotstar, the Economic Times reported, citing sources.
Mohan had taken over as the managing director and vice-president of Facebook India in September.
Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said.
Hotstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|203.00
|3.92
|TCS
|1,867.80
|3.01
|Infosys
|726.60
|3.52
|Jet Airways
|293.70
|-0.25
|Reliance
|1,129.65
|3.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|372.55
|-0.23
|Yes Bank
|202.95
|3.86
|Jet Airways
|294.40
|0.00
|NTPC
|145.80
|0.38
|HUL
|1,787.65
|1.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|329.80
|5.52
|Yes Bank
|203.00
|3.92
|Tech Mahindra
|706.25
|3.88
|Infosys
|726.60
|3.52
|HPCL
|241.55
|3.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,355.15
|-0.72
|ICICI Bank
|372.75
|-0.16
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|-0.12
|GAIL
|324.55
|-0.11
|Power Grid Corp
|192.45
|-0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|372.55
|-0.23
|Power Grid Corp
|192.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
- Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
- S Shankar Unveils the First Look of Kamal Haasan from 'Indian 2', See Here
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results