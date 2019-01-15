LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Flipkart Fashion Unit Myntra, Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan Steps Down

Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said.

Reuters

Updated:January 15, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Flipkart Fashion Unit Myntra, Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan Steps Down
Source: Twitter/ Ananth Narayanan
The chief executive officer of Myntra and Jabong, a unit of Walmart-owned Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan has left the company to pursue external opportunities, Myntra said on Monday.

Narayanan is in talks to replace Ajith Mohan as the chief executive officer of video streaming service Hotstar, the Economic Times reported, citing sources.

Mohan had taken over as the managing director and vice-president of Facebook India in September.

Flipkart's Amar Nagaram has been named as the head of Myntra and Jabong, the e-commerce fashion company said.

Hotstar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
