Flipkart Hires 23,000 Employees Amid Second Wave of COVID-19

Flipkart has employed 23,000 people in last three months amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the startup said in a statement on Tuesday. The hiring has been “in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives," it said. “All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times," said Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, supply chain at Flipkart.

“At Flipkart, our top priority is to meet the needs of consumers through a safe and robust supply chain while ensuring the safety of our employees. The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities," Badri added.

“From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving

awareness on COVID safety behaviour, the company is also undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain," Walmart-owned company said. “These training sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs," the popular e-commerce platform added.

“The new hires are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around COVID-19 to ensure their and customers’ safety," it further said.

Flipkart earlier announced to strengthen its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country. “Through this effort, the company will strengthen its capabilities to provide its customers safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick and contactless doorstep delivery," it added. The e-commerce leader plans to add over eight lakh square feet of space over the next three months, it said in a statement.

“During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of the Flipkart group’s efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of

contactless delivery. We are also continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country," said Smrithi Ravichandran, vice president - grocery, Flipkart.

It also expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities — Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune - to provide consumers access to order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and get delivery within 90 minutes

Started in 2007, Flipkart is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities. It includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, and Flipkart Wholesale. “Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India’s e-commerce revolution," the e-commerce giant said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here