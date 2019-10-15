Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Flipkart Names Jeyandran Venugopal as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Venugopal, who has previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Flipkart Group firm Myntra, will facilitate prioritisation of technology investments and drive continued agility in decision-making.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Names Jeyandran Venugopal as Chief Product & Technology Officer
representative image

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it is elevating Jeyandran Venugopal as chief product and technology officer (CPTO).

He will provide strategic leadership to the organisation and define the technology vision for the company with specific focus on building future capabilities across product and engineering, Flipkart said in a statement.

Venugopal, who has previously served as the Chief Technology Officer at Flipkart Group firm Myntra, will facilitate prioritisation of technology investments and drive continued agility in decision-making while working closely with tech and business leaders across the organisation, it added.

"We are strengthening our technology capabilities every day and Jey will play an anchor along with the most talented team that we have. In his new role, he will continue to strengthen the team, tech investments and help implement new technologies at the pace and the scale that will enable us to become an even more agile, future-ready organisation..." Flipkart group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Venugopal has been with the Flipkart Group for over two years and has previously served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Myntra, before moving to Flipkart in January this year.

He has held leadership roles in the consumer internet product/tech industry in the US and India. His responsibilities included leading the development of core e-commerce systems, fashion tech for Myntra and Jabong, platforms and digital media technologies for Amazon and Yahoo and heading an entrepreneurial venture in digital healthcare.

In a separate statement, Flipkart said it will offer original video content on its platform with the launch of 'Flipkart Video Originals'.

"Integrated within the Flipkart Video platform, which was launched in August this year, Flipkart Video Originals will be produced by some of the best creators in the industry and curated especially for the Flipkart platform," the statement said.

The first creator to join the platform is Academy Award winner Guneet Monga, who is on board as the official creator and curator of short stories for the platform. In the months to come, Flipkart will work with names like Studio Next, Frames and Sikhya Productions to bring forth first-of-its-kind content across genres and languages.

"There is an existing gap that needs to be filled and at Flipkart, we saw an opportunity to create great video content which is easier for people to consume, that is mobile-first. From short stories created by award-winning producers, to entertainment shows featuring the leading talent from Bollywood, we believe that our platform will have something special for every consumer," Prakash Sikaria, Vice President - Growth and Monetisation at Flipkart, said.

Sikaria said Flipkart envisages its original content to resonate strongly with people across the country, as it ushers in a new era of mobile-first video content.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,428.30 +87.15 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 623.70 9.67
HUL 2,064.40 2.49
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
RBL Bank 264.05 1.99
Maruti Suzuki 6,985.75 2.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Consumer 195.55 -14.77
Future Life 413.10 2.71
Bandhan Bank 625.05 10.14
Federal Bank 85.40 2.58
Indiabulls Hsg 189.05 -4.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,199.10 4.75
Vedanta 153.50 3.86
Zee Entertain 250.70 3.21
M&M 583.40 2.59
Hero Motocorp 2,675.70 2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 153.45 3.79
M&M 584.60 2.83
ONGC 138.75 2.63
Hero Motocorp 2,677.90 2.63
Maruti Suzuki 6,987.70 2.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.65 -2.52
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 256.95 -0.96
JSW Steel 219.65 -0.81
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.55 -2.53
Infosys 767.80 -2.27
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.67
HCL Tech 1,084.10 -0.27
Bajaj Finance 3,880.30 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram