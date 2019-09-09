Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Flipkart Onboards 27,000 Kirana Shops to Strengthen Last Mile Delivery

Flipkart already has a large supply chain network, currently delivering over one million shipments everyday across almost all pincodes in the country.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Onboards 27,000 Kirana Shops to Strengthen Last Mile Delivery
Image for Representation (IANS)
Loading...

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has onboarded nearly 27,000 'kirana' shops across 700 cities to strengthen its pan-India supply chain ahead of the upcoming festive season.

This will further strengthen and personalise e-commerce experience for its existing 160 million customers, help deepen its reach to newer geographies and consumers and support 'kiranas' by enhancing their income, a statement said. It will also help reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festive event, The Big Billion Days, it added.

"The nationwide kirana onboarding started about six months ago, undertaken keeping in mind the massive scale of the upcoming festive season, which witnesses heightened demand from customers from across the country, and also grow the business of our kirana partners," it said.

Flipkart already has a large supply chain network, currently delivering over one million shipments everyday across almost all pincodes in the country.

The move will also help Flipkart scale up its reach across the country, especially in tier II and III towns, it said.

"Kiranas are the oldest and most widely spread retail format in India which exhibit the modernness of the supply chain and deliver a successful customer experience management model...After digital payments, the next big revolution in kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

This will also re-position and re-invent kirana stores as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective, while offering them a new source of revenue, making it a win-win situation for all, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,145.45 +163.68 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.05 +56.85 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
ICICI Bank 395.45 1.05
RBL Bank 360.40 7.12
Reliance 1,222.20 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,248.20 0.14
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
RBL Bank 360.35 7.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
UPL 587.45 3.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Larsen 1,357.00 2.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.30 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.10 2.05
Bharti Airtel 356.15 1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.40 -1.45
Infosys 829.10 -1.32
Tech Mahindra 712.90 -1.23
Eicher Motors 16,206.75 -1.22
Bajaj Auto 2,817.80 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,085.00 -1.50
Infosys 830.00 -1.21
Bajaj Auto 2,806.75 -1.16
TCS 2,183.30 -0.65
NTPC 126.30 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram