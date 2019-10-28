Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Flipkart Registers Loss of Rs 3,837 Crore in 2018-19

The unit had posted a loss of Rs 2,063.8 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, documents filed by Flipkart India to the corporate affairs ministry showed.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
flipkart big billion day 2018,flipkart big billion days,flipkart,flipkart big billion day,flipkart big billion day sale 2018,flipkart big billion days sale,flipkart sale,flipkart big billion sale,flipkart big billion sale 2018,flipkart big billion day 10-14 oct,flipkart big shopping days 2018,flipkart sale 2018,flipkart big billion day sale,flipkart the big billion day,big billion day
Photo of Flipkart's office. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has registered a higher loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore during 2018-19 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents.

The unit had posted a loss of Rs 2,063.8 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, documents filed by Flipkart India to the corporate affairs ministry showed.

"...company incurred a net loss of Rs 38,368 million during the financial year under review as against the net loss of Rs 20,638 million in the previous financial year. There has been an increase in the net loss by 85.91 per cent," the documents sourced by Paper.vc said.

Flipkart India's revenue from operations, however, saw a 42.82 per cent jump to Rs 30,931 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 21,657.7 crore in the previous financial year, it added.

Flipkart, which is locked in a battle against rival Amazon, has its holding company registered in Singapore.

It operates different entities for various functions and provides e-commerce services through Flipkart Internet.

According to reports, Flipkart Internet has seen a 40 per cent increase in losses to Rs 1,624 crore for the year ending March 31, 2019. The unit saw operating revenues expand by 51 per cent to Rs 4,234 crore in 2018-19 as against the previous fiscal.

Flipkart India Pvt Ltd is engaged in business of wholesale distribution of mobile, television, laptop, tablet, mobile accessory, footwear, clothing, etc, on business-to-business (B2B) basis.

In August last year, US-based retail giant Walmart Inc had acquired controlling stake in Flipkart's holding company. Under the deal, Walmart had picked up about 77 per cent stake for about USD 16 billion, giving handsome returns to investors like SoftBank that had sold their shares.

This is a significant positive development for the company and companies in the Flipkart Group, the document noted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,627.15 +43.25 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.70 16.44
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
ICICI Bank 469.55 0.10
SBI 281.80 0.09
Reliance 1,434.25 0.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.95 16.54
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
ICICI Bank 469.40 0.06
SBI 282.05 0.16
Infosys 648.95 1.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.70 16.44
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
M&M 591.50 2.39
Infosys 648.85 1.79
Vedanta 144.65 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.95 16.54
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
M&M 591.25 2.26
Vedanta 145.15 2.18
Infosys 648.95 1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 212.25 -2.19
Coal India 202.85 -1.46
Titan Company 1,319.90 -1.13
Grasim 703.00 -0.98
Maruti Suzuki 7,422.10 -0.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 203.15 -1.29
Maruti Suzuki 7,411.05 -0.78
Bharti Airtel 373.40 -0.64
TCS 2,116.60 -0.40
HCL Tech 1,130.55 -0.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram