Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Flipkart Ups Ante Against Amazon, Set to Start Food Retail with an Investment of About Rs 2,000 Cr

This newly registered local entity 'Flipkart Farmermart' will focus on food retail and is an important part of the company's efforts to boost Indian agriculture as well as food processing industry in the country.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Ups Ante Against Amazon, Set to Start Food Retail with an Investment of About Rs 2,000 Cr
Image for Representation (IANS)

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday said it is setting up a new local entity - Flipkart Farmermart - that will focus on food retail in India, as it looks to take on arch-rival Amazon in the segment.

According to sources, Flipkart is expected to invest about Rs 2,000 crore initially in the business and pump in more funds as required as it scales up supply chain, storage and logistics.

"In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.

This newly registered local entity 'Flipkart Farmermart' will focus on food retail and is an important part of the company's efforts to boost Indian agriculture as well as food processing industry in the country, he added.

"We've secured all internal approvals for the same already. We're looking forward to invest more deeply in local agri ecosystem, supply chain and working with lakhs of small farmers, Farmer Producers Organisations (FPOs), food processing industry in India, helping multiply farmers' income and bring affordable, quality food for millions of customers across the country," Krishnamurthy said.

The company did not comment on the investments planned for the new venture.

Interestingly, Amazon had received the government's nod for its USD 500 million investment proposal for retailing of food products in India in 2017. The American retailer - through Amazon Retail India - now procures and sells grocery items like packaged foods, cooking and other items.

Grocery segment accounts for a significant portion of the unorganised retail segment in the country. Estimates suggest the market to be worth about USD 200 billion in India.

Over the last few years, players like BigBasket and Grofers have expanded their presence in the online grocery segment in the country as people became comfortable buying even milk and bread online. Flipkart and Amazon are also betting heavily on the online grocery segment that is projected to witness a strong growth over the next few years in India.

According to a report by Franchise India, the online grocery market is expected to be Rs 2.7 billion market by 2018-19. One of the sources privy to the development said, Flipkart - through Flipkart Farmermart is looking at operating a full-fledged food retail business that will operate in the online space.

Flipkart will also look at cashing in on Walmart's expertise in the food retail segment that accounts for a major chunk of the American firm. Walmart already runs a cash-and-carry business in India and has partnerships with farmers in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,428.30 +87.15 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 623.70 9.67
HUL 2,064.40 2.49
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
RBL Bank 264.05 1.99
Maruti Suzuki 6,985.75 2.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Consumer 195.55 -14.77
Future Life 413.10 2.71
Bandhan Bank 625.05 10.14
Federal Bank 85.40 2.58
Indiabulls Hsg 189.05 -4.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,199.10 4.75
Vedanta 153.50 3.86
Zee Entertain 250.70 3.21
M&M 583.40 2.59
Hero Motocorp 2,675.70 2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 153.45 3.79
M&M 584.60 2.83
ONGC 138.75 2.63
Hero Motocorp 2,677.90 2.63
Maruti Suzuki 6,987.70 2.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.65 -2.52
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 256.95 -0.96
JSW Steel 219.65 -0.81
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.55 -2.53
Infosys 767.80 -2.27
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.67
HCL Tech 1,084.10 -0.27
Bajaj Finance 3,880.30 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram