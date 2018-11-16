English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flipkart’s Woes Continue as Myntra CEO and CFO Quit After Binny Bansal’s Sudden Exit: Report
Myntra could also see its total workforce cut by a significant number.
Loading...
New Delhi: Days after Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal's exit from the company on charges of grave ‘personal misconduct’, Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan and CFO Dipanjan Basu put in their papers, according to a report by Times of India.
The organisational rejig after Bansal’s exit, announced by majority owner Walmart, had Narayanan reporting to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
It was common knowledge within the corridors that Narayan did not share the best of relations with Krishnamurthy. Earlier, Narayanan used to report to Binny Bansal.
With this, Krishnamurthy becomes the most powerful executive in the Flipkart group, for whom this is the second innings with the Bengaluru-based etailer.
Additionally, Myntra could also see its total workforce cut by a significant number. Two Myntra executives separately told TOI about talks of a potential cut in workforce doing the rounds within the company for a couple of months.
Narayanan joined Myntra as CEO in July 2015, taking over from Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal who was on his way out from the fashion-focused e-tailer. He came to Myntra from Mckinsey & Co. He joined the firm at a time when several executives from consultancy companies were joining Flipkart group companies and other top internet majors.
"There have been question marks over the future of Jabong and potential cost trimming of workforce," a mid-level staffer said. Most recently, Jabong's CEO Gunjan Soni had resigned from the company along with Ananya Tripathi who was head of strategy and category business.
Narayanan at Myntra had tried to scale the private label business with brands like Roadster and also pushed the company’s foray into offline channel with brick-and-mortar stores.
Flipkart's fashion business is headed by Rishi Vasudev. Flipkart has earlier claimed its fashion business had surpassed Myntra in gross sales. Under Narayanan, the company has also been trying to inch closer to profitability. Myntra's losses went down by about 25% to Rs 655 crore for the financial year ending 2017.
The organisational rejig after Bansal’s exit, announced by majority owner Walmart, had Narayanan reporting to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
It was common knowledge within the corridors that Narayan did not share the best of relations with Krishnamurthy. Earlier, Narayanan used to report to Binny Bansal.
With this, Krishnamurthy becomes the most powerful executive in the Flipkart group, for whom this is the second innings with the Bengaluru-based etailer.
Additionally, Myntra could also see its total workforce cut by a significant number. Two Myntra executives separately told TOI about talks of a potential cut in workforce doing the rounds within the company for a couple of months.
Narayanan joined Myntra as CEO in July 2015, taking over from Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal who was on his way out from the fashion-focused e-tailer. He came to Myntra from Mckinsey & Co. He joined the firm at a time when several executives from consultancy companies were joining Flipkart group companies and other top internet majors.
"There have been question marks over the future of Jabong and potential cost trimming of workforce," a mid-level staffer said. Most recently, Jabong's CEO Gunjan Soni had resigned from the company along with Ananya Tripathi who was head of strategy and category business.
Narayanan at Myntra had tried to scale the private label business with brands like Roadster and also pushed the company’s foray into offline channel with brick-and-mortar stores.
Flipkart's fashion business is headed by Rishi Vasudev. Flipkart has earlier claimed its fashion business had surpassed Myntra in gross sales. Under Narayanan, the company has also been trying to inch closer to profitability. Myntra's losses went down by about 25% to Rs 655 crore for the financial year ending 2017.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.50
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|ICICI Bank
|367.55
|-0.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.85
|8.07
|Mindtree
|838.20
|-0.05
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|Info Edge
|1,370.00
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|332.75
|9.31
|HCL Tech
|1,022.20
|3.38
|Eicher Motors
|24,735.00
|3.30
|Grasim
|831.90
|2.87
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|333.60
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,127.50
|2.79
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|SBI
|290.30
|1.75
|Hero Motocorp
|2,954.55
|1.28
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|JSW Steel
|335.10
|-2.76
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.59
|IOC
|143.35
|-2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.05
|-2.02
|ONGC
|156.55
|-1.48
|Axis Bank
|618.30
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Gets Cosy With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at a Party; Photo Goes Viral
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Bangladesh Look Up to Friendly Neighbour India for Boxing Inspiration
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...