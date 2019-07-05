FM Announces ‘Study in India’ Campaign to Provide Premier Education to Int’l Students at Affordable Costs

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

FM Announces ‘Study in India’ Campaign to Provide Premier Education to Int’l Students at Affordable Costs

In a bid to turn India into an attractive study destination, the campaign has identified premier institutions under ‘top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework’ or Institutes of National Importance.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FM Announces ‘Study in India’ Campaign to Provide Premier Education to Int’l Students at Affordable Costs
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the ‘Study in India’ programme aimed at providing premier education to international students at affordable costs.

RATE The Budget

“India has historically been a destination for higher knowledge. In continuation of this historical strength, 100 top institutions in the country are identified to admit 30,000 international students every year. They will get premier education at affordable rates,” said a statement from the Human Resource Development Ministry.

More than 70,000 students from 190 countries have already applied for admissions to top-ranking institutes across the country under the programme for the current year. The admission process under ‘Study in India’ campaign would have to be completed by August 1, 2019.

The countries from where the maximum number of students have registered are Ethiopia (12,047), Nigeria (11,108), Afghanistan (7,905), Nepal (7,806), Bangladesh (5,902), Kenya (3,626), Tanzania (3,531), Rwanda (2,542,) Ghana (2,344) and Uganda (2,018). Overall, students from 190 countries have registered to study in India.

In a bid to turn India into an attractive study destination, the campaign has identified premier institutions under ‘top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework’ or Institutes of National Importance.

In her budget speech on Friday, Sitharaman said five years ago, there were no Indian institutes featuring in the Top 200 of the QS World University Rankings. However, now three institutes feature in the list. “The fact that three institutes feature in global rankings (QS) is due to the consistent efforts of the educational institutes. We want to boost those efforts and have proposed a three-fold increase in the funding for this purpose,” she added.

As part of the ‘Study in India’ campaign, the government provides supernumerary seats for meritorious international students. Through a single portal, the students can opt for multiple courses from multiple institutions.

The campaign also provides free-ships to meritorious students. It also looks into infrastructural and supporting facilities for receiving international students and providing a liberal regulatory regime for easy access of international students for study purpose. The 100 shortlisted institutions are offering more than 30 schemes to international students covering bachelor degrees, post-graduation and PhD programmes.

Under the “Champion Sector Scheme,” 2,500 scholarships are being offered to meritorious students covering their living costs as well as tuition fees. In a bid to improve living facilities for international students, hostels following global standards hostels are being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore per institution.

The HRD Ministry is also providing scholarships to 1,000 meritorious students from Syria. As far as fee structures are concerned, the institutes are free to fix the same. Most of these institutions have offered free-ships varying from 25% to 100% to meritorious students in 1/3rd of these seats.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 532.65 0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,531.95 2.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram