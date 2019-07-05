FM Announces ‘Study in India’ Campaign to Provide Premier Education to Int’l Students at Affordable Costs

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the ‘Study in India’ programme aimed at providing premier education to international students at affordable costs.

“India has historically been a destination for higher knowledge. In continuation of this historical strength, 100 top institutions in the country are identified to admit 30,000 international students every year. They will get premier education at affordable rates,” said a statement from the Human Resource Development Ministry.

More than 70,000 students from 190 countries have already applied for admissions to top-ranking institutes across the country under the programme for the current year. The admission process under ‘Study in India’ campaign would have to be completed by August 1, 2019.

The countries from where the maximum number of students have registered are Ethiopia (12,047), Nigeria (11,108), Afghanistan (7,905), Nepal (7,806), Bangladesh (5,902), Kenya (3,626), Tanzania (3,531), Rwanda (2,542,) Ghana (2,344) and Uganda (2,018). Overall, students from 190 countries have registered to study in India.

In a bid to turn India into an attractive study destination, the campaign has identified premier institutions under ‘top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework’ or Institutes of National Importance.

In her budget speech on Friday, Sitharaman said five years ago, there were no Indian institutes featuring in the Top 200 of the QS World University Rankings. However, now three institutes feature in the list. “The fact that three institutes feature in global rankings (QS) is due to the consistent efforts of the educational institutes. We want to boost those efforts and have proposed a three-fold increase in the funding for this purpose,” she added.

As part of the ‘Study in India’ campaign, the government provides supernumerary seats for meritorious international students. Through a single portal, the students can opt for multiple courses from multiple institutions.

The campaign also provides free-ships to meritorious students. It also looks into infrastructural and supporting facilities for receiving international students and providing a liberal regulatory regime for easy access of international students for study purpose. The 100 shortlisted institutions are offering more than 30 schemes to international students covering bachelor degrees, post-graduation and PhD programmes.

Under the “Champion Sector Scheme,” 2,500 scholarships are being offered to meritorious students covering their living costs as well as tuition fees. In a bid to improve living facilities for international students, hostels following global standards hostels are being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore per institution.

The HRD Ministry is also providing scholarships to 1,000 meritorious students from Syria. As far as fee structures are concerned, the institutes are free to fix the same. Most of these institutions have offered free-ships varying from 25% to 100% to meritorious students in 1/3rd of these seats.