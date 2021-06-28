CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Business»FM Nirmala Sitharaman Address LIVE Updates: Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Guarantee Cover for Covid-affected Sectors
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Address LIVE Updates: Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Guarantee Cover for Covid-affected Sectors

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Bad Bank, updates on ECLGS scheme or measures for coronavirus-hit sectors — All eyes on FM's address today.

News18.com | June 28, 2021, 15:20 IST
Event Highlights

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media on Monday to announce various economic relief measures. The experts believe that the Union government is likely to announced a host of economic measures on June 28. There has been reports that Centre will  increase the threshold for Emergency Credit-Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 5 lakh crore from the current Rs 3 lakh crore. To revive the sectors severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry had introduced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme in last May. The ECLGS scheme aims to provide 100 per cent guaranteed coverage to the banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements. The department of financial services (DFS) Secretary Debasish Panda recently told CNBC-TV18 that the government is open to raising the limit.

Finance Minister could also announce the final outline of much-awaited ‘bad bank’ — the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, and and the entity which will manage the bad loans — the India Debt Management Company Ltd. In the wake of second wave of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to prevent the virus spread, the recovery process from the devastating impact of first wave of COVID-19 has become difficult for many sectores. They have urged the government to announce a “substantial” stimulus package to support economic growth hit by the pandemic.

Jun 28, 2021 15:20 (IST)

ECLGS Scheme Limit Increased

The limit of ECLGS scheme aimed provided financial support of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India to mitigate the distress, has been raised to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Earlier it was set at Rs 3 lakh crore.  

Jun 28, 2021 15:15 (IST)

Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Guarantee Scheme

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore guarantee scheme for coronavirus affected sectors. Out of Rs 1.1 lakh crore guarantee scheme, health care sector will get Rs 50,000 lakh crore sector. Other sectors will get Rs 60,000 lakh crore. 

Jun 28, 2021 15:10 (IST)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference Begins 

Jun 28, 2021 15:05 (IST)

Financial Support for Covid-hit Sectors on Card

In the wake of second wave of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to prevent the virus spread, the recovery process from the devastating impact of first wave of COVID-19 has become difficult for many sectores. They have urged the government to announce a “substantial” stimulus package to support economic growth hit by the pandemic.

Jun 28, 2021 14:54 (IST)

'Bad Bank' has been Set Up Within Months

The new 'Bad Bank' would be set up "within the next one or two months", financial services secretary Debashish Panda told Moneycontrol on February 2. The new Development Finance Institution  (DFI) announced by the finance minister will be called the 'National Bank for Financing, Infrastructure, and Development'. 

Jun 28, 2021 14:51 (IST)

Bad Bank Proposed in Union Budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of an entity to address the stressed assets of banks. The organisation will be set up through an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) model, she said during Union Budget 2021. 

Jun 28, 2021 14:28 (IST)

ECLGS Scheme: Upper Limit Likely to Increase

The ECLGS scheme aimed to provide Rs 3 lakh crore worth of collateral-free, government-guaranteed loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India to mitigate the distress caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Now the government is planning to raise the limit of ECLGS to Rs 5 lakh crore, according to reports. 

Jun 28, 2021 14:25 (IST)

What is ECLGS Scheme? 

To provide support to industries severely affected by coronavirus pandemic, the Union government announced an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee (ECLGS) Scheme last year. 

The ECLGS aims to provide 100 per cent guaranteed coverage to the banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements.

Jun 28, 2021 14:13 (IST)

Finance Minister to Address Shortly 

Bad Bank, updates on ECLGS scheme or measures for coronavirus-hit sectors — All eyes are set on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address at 3 pm today.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)

