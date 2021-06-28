FM Nirmala Sitharaman Address LIVE Updates: Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Guarantee Cover for Covid-affected Sectors

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media on Monday to announce various economic relief measures. The experts believe that the Union government is likely to announced a host of economic measures on June 28. There has been reports that Centre will increase the threshold for Emergency Credit-Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 5 lakh crore from the current Rs 3 lakh crore. To revive the sectors severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry had introduced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme in last May. The ECLGS scheme aims to provide 100 per cent guaranteed coverage to the banks, non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and other lending institutions in order to enable them to extend emergency credit to business entities that have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to meet their working capital requirements. The department of financial services (DFS) Secretary Debasish Panda recently told CNBC-TV18 that the government is open to raising the limit.

Finance Minister could also announce the final outline of much-awaited ‘bad bank’ — the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, and and the entity which will manage the bad loans — the India Debt Management Company Ltd. In the wake of second wave of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns to prevent the virus spread, the recovery process from the devastating impact of first wave of COVID-19 has become difficult for many sectores. They have urged the government to announce a “substantial” stimulus package to support economic growth hit by the pandemic.

