FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: Antrix-Devas Deal was a Fraud against India, Says FM

“Supreme Court has upheld the NCLAT, NCLT order to liquidate Devas. The Supreme Court order is very comprehensive,” said finance minister on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court on January 17 dismissed an appeal by Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd and parent Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt. Ltd against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) orders. In January 2021, an NCLT bench had filed a petition by Antrix Corp. Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO’s), urging the tribunal to allow the winding up of Devas Multimedia for fraud. Following this, the NCLAT also upheld the order of the NCLT.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started addressing media on Antrix Devas issue at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
“If the seeds of the commercial relationship between Antrix [commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)] and Devas were a product of fraud perpetrated by Devas, every part of the plant that grew out of those seeds, such as the agreement, the disputes, arbitral awards, etc., are all infected with the poison of fraud. A product of fraud is in conflict with the public policy of any country, including India. The basic notions of morality and justice are always in conflict with fraud,” Justice V. Ramasubramanian of Supreme Court wrote.
