FM Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Funding Plan for National Infrastructure Pipeline, Allocates Rs 103L Cr

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Saturday announced infrastructure investments worth Rs 103 lakh crore on 6,500 crore projects over the next five years under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

First unveiled by the ministry on December 31, the NIP talks about India's infrastructure investment requirements over the next five years in terms of individual sectors and projects including greenfield and brownfield projects that cost above more than Rs 100 crore each.

Forty-three per cent of the projects included in NIP are under implementation, 33 per cent are at conceptual stage and 19 per cent are under development. These include projects across sectors such as education, health, water, irrigation, railways, mobility, etc.

"The prime minister announced Rs 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructure in next five years. NIP was launched on December 31, 2019 with Rs 103 lakh crore project pipeline. These projects include housing, clean energy, health, modern railway, airport, logistics..." Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The projects are spread across 18 states and union territories and energy, roads, urban development and railways account for 70 per cent of projected capital expenditure.

The Centre and the states will invest an equal share of 38 per cent each in the capital expenditure whereas the private sector participation would be 22 per cent. The government expects that the private sector participation will rise to 30 per cent by 2025.

