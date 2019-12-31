FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference Today. Here's What to Expect
Sitharaman is expected to announce measures relating to the Rs 100 lakh crore national infra pipeline, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the $5-trillion economy by 2024.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address the media at 3pm on Tuesday and though the agenda of the press meet is unclear, measures related to the economic revival of the country could be on the cards.
According to several reports, Sitharaman is expected to announce measures relating to the Rs 100 lakh crore national infra pipeline, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the $5-trillion economy by 2024.
Sitharaman is said to have set up a task force to draw up the infra pipeline. At the press conference, the task force is expected to submit a report on the indicative pipeline for FY21-25.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to set up a pan-India single-window clearance system to combine central and state government permissions. The proposed single window system will be set up in four phases.
There will be a single online form across pan-India for the approval of investment in projects. Central clearances will be time-bound in the proposed single-window system. An IT-based integration of central and state single-window systems will be worked out.
Sources also reveal that the single-window clearance cells will be operative for 21 states. In the investment clearance cell, there will be two points of contact for each central ministry and state.
