FM Promises Pvt Investment Boost to Railways for Infra Devpt, Allocates Rs 28,000 Cr for PPP Model

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FM Promises Pvt Investment Boost to Railways for Infra Devpt, Allocates Rs 28,000 Cr for PPP Model

An amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has been allocated to the Railways which is 15 per cent higher than the allocation in the revised budget of 2018-19 which was Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FM Promises Pvt Investment Boost to Railways for Infra Devpt, Allocates Rs 28,000 Cr for PPP Model
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Encouragement to private investment in the Railways for infrastructure development was the biggest takeaway from the first Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. An amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has been allocated to the Railways which is 15 per cent higher than the allocation in the revised budget of 2018-19 which was Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

RATE The Budget

In her speech on Friday, Sitharaman highlighted the need for large-scale investments in the Railways for infrastructure development even as she said the government would not be able to increase the outlays substantially. Hence, she proposed to encourage the public-private partnership (PPP) and allocated Rs 28,100 crore for the same. The allocation was Rs 27,000 crore and Rs 22,116 crore in the previous two budgets.

A dedicated freight corridor is one of the ambitious projects being undertaken by the Narendra Modi government. Sitharaman said infrastructure development would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030 which can be done through the PPP model.

An amount of Rs 1,750 crore was allotted for signaling and telecommunication to ensure faster movement of passenger trains. Another Rs 2,700 crore was allotted for gauge conversion and doubling of the tracks with an increase of 12 per cent as compared to the revised budget of 2018-19.

Funds worth Rs 7,255 crore was allotted for construction of new lines. In a relief for passengers, no new fare hike was announced, even as the government decided to focus on green energy.

The conversion of a diesel locomotive to an electric one was a recent development in that front.

As part of the station beautification programme, the Metropolitan Transportation Project was allotted Rs 1,600 crore, double the allocation of the 2017-18 budget with an emphasis on suburban network development.

By year-end, a 210-km metro network will be added to the 657-km network operational across the country, the finance minister said. Earlier, the railway budget used to be presented separately. However, the Modi government merged it with the Union budget in 2016.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram