FM Sitharaman Holds Bilateral Meeting With UK Foreign Secretary; Discusses Global Issues
1-MIN READ

FM Sitharaman Holds Bilateral Meeting With UK Foreign Secretary; Discusses Global Issues

Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: Twitter)

Both ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in expediting India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, it said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a bilateral meeting here with UK foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and discussed global issues.

"FM Smt @nsitharaman elaborated on the economic reforms underway such as #AtmanirbharBharat package, production linked incentive scheme #PLI, transition to renewable energy to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Both ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in expediting India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, it said.

first published:March 31, 2022, 21:00 IST