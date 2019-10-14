FM Sitharaman Says Govt Closely Monitoring Developments at PMC Bank
PMC is in bad health allegedly due to its exposure to near-bankrupt realty player HDIL, to which it has loaned over 70 per cent of its Rs 9,000 crore in advances.
Depositors of PMC Bank display placards at a protest in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she is closely monitoring the developments at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, and the RBI Governor has assured that customers' interest will be protected.
The bank was put under "directions" by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month due to weak financial health, wherein the central bank has capped the deposit withdrawals at Rs 25,000.
"The RBI governor has assured me that he will keep the interest of customers in mind, and at the earliest try resolve and resolve it...I had discussion with RBI Governor this afternoon and I am closely monitoring it," she said while addressing media after meeting heads of public sector banks here.
PMC is in bad health allegedly due to its exposure to near-bankrupt realty player HDIL, to which it has loaned over 70 per cent of its Rs 9,000 crore in advances.
"Government has been on its toes in terms of bringing the assets of these promoters (indulged in fraud) of the bank...process will not suffer for want of enough assets which can eventually help paying back customers. In fact my appeal to Governor this afternoon was if there are so many assets, is there anyway RBI can expedite in terms of paying to customers who are genuinely suffering," she said.
She also said the government could consider raising deposit guarantee limit from existing Rs 1 lakh. If it happens it will be through Parliament, she added.
Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures each depositor in a bank up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh for both principal and interest as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of the affected bank's licence or from the date of amalgamation/merger.
She further said that she had discussion with the RBI Governor that if deposit guarantee of Rs 1 lakh can be released instantaneously. But the governor informed that the deposit guarantee is released after the bank is closed and and when it is a going concern, she added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|727.75
|127.42
|Infosys
|786.10
|-3.52
|Yes Bank
|40.10
|1.26
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|5.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.80
|-5.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|130.55
|-5.36
|IRCTC
|728.60
|127.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.90
|-5.74
|Yes Bank
|40.00
|1.01
|Tata Motors
|127.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|5.40
|ONGC
|135.25
|4.84
|Bharti Airtel
|393.55
|2.78
|UltraTechCement
|4,170.30
|2.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,250.60
|2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.80
|5.32
|ONGC
|135.20
|4.73
|Bharti Airtel
|392.65
|2.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,250.50
|2.23
|Sun Pharma
|394.60
|2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|786.10
|-3.52
|Bajaj Finance
|3,883.30
|-2.26
|Power Grid Corp
|198.40
|-1.29
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,082.25
|-1.07
|UPL
|586.65
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|785.65
|-3.68
|Bajaj Finance
|3,881.65
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|198.80
|-1.09
|Larsen
|1,422.65
|-0.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,583.75
|-0.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post
- I-League Clubs to be in ISL as AFC-AIFF Decide on Single League Roadmap
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria
- Video of Pune Electric Bus Getting Charged Through a Diesel Generator Surfaces, Twitter Has a Field Day