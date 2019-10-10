Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Following RBI Cutting Repo Rate Last Month, Public Sector Banks Cut Lending Rates by upto 0.25 Percent

With the reduction in their respective benchmark lending rates, home, auto and other loans have become cheaper.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Following RBI Cutting Repo Rate Last Month, Public Sector Banks Cut Lending Rates by upto 0.25 Percent
Image for representation.

New Delhi: About half a dozen public sector banks, including Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra, have reduced lending rates by up to 25 basis points following a cut in the key policy repo rate by the RBI last month.

With the reduction in their respective benchmark lending rates, home, auto and other loans have become cheaper.

In line with the decision of RBI to reduce repo rate by 25 basis points (bps), the bank has reduced the interest rate applicable for retail segment and micro and small enterprises by similar basis points and the revised repo linked lending rate will be 8 percent effective November 1, Indian Overseas Bank said in a statement.

Bank of India reduces its overnight MCLR by 15 bps and one-year MCLR by 5 bps or 0.05 percentage point. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

These revised MCLR would be applicable to the customers of the Bank with effect from October 10, 2019. This reduction transmits the change made in RBI policy rate (Repo rate) on October 2019, BOI said.

Pune-headquartered Bank of Maharashtra slashed its MCLR by 0.10 percentage point across tenors. The benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will now be priced at 8.40 percent with effect from October 8, 2019, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The other tenors from overnight to six-months have been slashed by equal measure in the range of 8.05-8.30 percent. The lender has also cut down the repo linked lending rate (RLLR) by 0.25 percentage point to 8.20 percent from 8.45 percent earlier with effect from October 8.

Base rate has been kept unchanged at 9.50 percent per annum, Bank of Maharashtra said.

"In view of festival season and in order to extend benefit to customers across retail/micro/small enterprises, Central Bank of India reduced repo based lending rate (RBLR) by 25 bps (0.25 percentage point) with effect from today, the 10th October 2019," the lender said.

Accordingly, interest rate on housing loans (low-risk category) stands reduced from 8.25 percent to 8 percent and for MSE loans it stands reduced to 8.95-9.50 percent from 9.20-9.75 percent, Central Bank of India said.

Oriental Bank has cut the MCLR on one-year tenor loan to 8.35 percent from 8.40 percent earlier. The new rate will come to effect from October 10, it said in a release.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,234.55 -78.75 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Indiabulls Hsg 195.35 -18.54
SBI 254.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 195.00 -18.85
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
Grasim 696.60 3.91
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.18
HUL 1,968.75 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.20
HUL 1,979.50 1.65
Sun Pharma 386.15 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.32
GAIL 127.35 -3.60
Tata Motors 116.80 -3.39
Vedanta 141.15 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.90 -3.27
Vedanta 141.35 -3.02
ICICI Bank 423.70 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram