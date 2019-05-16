Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Food Giant Nestle Prepares to Step into Cosmetic Wardrobe

With a reported sales of 91.4 billion Swiss francs in 2018, Nestle expects to finalise the negotiation with the investment firms in the second half of 2019.

AFP

Updated:May 16, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Food Giant Nestle Prepares to Step into Cosmetic Wardrobe
FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is seen during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
Loading...
Zurich: Swiss food giant Nestle said on Thursday that it is in talks to sell its skincare business to a group led by a Swedish private equity firm and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The deal to sell Nestle Skin Health is worth 10.2 billion Swiss francs (9.3 billion euros, $10.12 billion) the group said in a statement.

It said it expected talks with equity firm EQT and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to be finalised in the second half of 2019. The deal is subject to approval by regulatory authorities and will be subject to employee consultations, Nestle said.

Like many conglomerates, Nestle is currently reshuffling its portfolio, under the direction of chief executive Mark Schneider, and it had already indicated that skin care products were one of the units that could be sold off.

Nestle Skin Health is based in Lausanne and employs 5,000 people worldwide. It posted sales last year of 2.8 billion Swiss francs.

Nestle as a whole, reported sales of 91.4 billion Swiss francs in 2018.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 174.40 2.83
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram