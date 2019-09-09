For Fifth Time This Year, SBI Cuts Interest Rates on Home Loans, Fixed Deposits
Due to the 10 basis point rate cut across all tenors, the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) will now come down to 8.15% from 8.25 % from September 10.
Image for Representation
New Delhi: The State Bank of India on Monday announced a reduction in its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) just days ahead of the festive season. The country's largest bank slashed lending rates by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors.
Interest rates on term deposits across all maturities were also lowered by up to 25 basis points. This is the fifth time that the bank has moved for a reduction in the MCLR and comes just weeks after it cut repo rates, the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, by 1.1 percentage point.
The lender said that the action was taken to realign its interest rates on term deposits "in view of the falling interest rate scenario". Due to this rate cut, the MCLR will now come down to 8.15% from 8.25 % from September 10.
The rates for FDs maturing in seven to 45 days for FDs, however, remains unchanged at 4.5% while those FDs maturing in 180 days to less than 1 year will fetch an interest rate of 5.8%. For FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, SBI will give an interest rate of 6.25%.
Other banks like the Central Bank of India, Axis Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and IDFC Bank have also been cutting rates on loans. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by a total of 110 bps this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,145.50
|-0.67
|RBL Bank
|360.50
|7.15
|ICICI Bank
|398.10
|1.72
|Yes Bank
|61.65
|2.07
|Tata Motors
|120.10
|-0.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,252.15
|0.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,147.00
|-0.63
|RBL Bank
|359.90
|6.87
|Yes Bank
|61.65
|2.07
|Indiabulls Hsg
|426.75
|0.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|584.40
|2.90
|Yes Bank
|61.65
|2.07
|HUL
|1,853.30
|1.88
|ICICI Bank
|398.10
|1.72
|Larsen
|1,351.05
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|61.80
|2.32
|HUL
|1,852.95
|1.89
|ICICI Bank
|398.20
|1.71
|Larsen
|1,350.35
|1.65
|HDFC
|2,067.90
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,086.40
|-1.27
|Tata Motors
|120.10
|-0.95
|Tech Mahindra
|714.30
|-1.03
|Bajaj Auto
|2,814.00
|-0.89
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,145.50
|-0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,086.55
|-1.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,814.45
|-0.89
|Tata Motors
|120.05
|-0.87
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,147.00
|-0.63
|NTPC
|126.10
|-0.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Announces Historical Drama Prithviraj on Birthday
- Vijay Deverkonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Snapped Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence
- Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
- A Year After Section 377 Was Read Down, People From The Queer Community Tell Us How 'Free' They Really Feel
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings