English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
For First Time, Max Life Trumps LIC in Claims Settlement
According to IRDAI's Annual Report for 2017-18, Max Life settled 98.26% of individual death claims while LIC settled 98.04% claims.
Representative image
New Delhi: Max Life Insurance has overtaken state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in terms of claims settlement for individual deaths in FY18, according to the data released by IRDAI.
“Four years ago, 50 percent of the rejected claims would be fraudulent claims,” said V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life. “Most fraudulent claims occur due to the lapses in the underwriting process,” he added further.
According to IRDAI's Annual Report for 2017-18, Max Life settled 98.26% of individual death claims while LIC settled 98.04% claims.
Viswanand said the company has introduced checks and balances to strengthen customer applications and the underwriting process. He attributed an important role to technology in dealing with fraudulent claims.
According to IRDAI data, life insurance companies had settled 8,28,000 individual policies, with a total payout of Rs 14,623.82 crore in 2017-18. A total of 9,286 claims for Rs 532.21 crore were repudiated/rejected.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Four years ago, 50 percent of the rejected claims would be fraudulent claims,” said V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life. “Most fraudulent claims occur due to the lapses in the underwriting process,” he added further.
According to IRDAI's Annual Report for 2017-18, Max Life settled 98.26% of individual death claims while LIC settled 98.04% claims.
Viswanand said the company has introduced checks and balances to strengthen customer applications and the underwriting process. He attributed an important role to technology in dealing with fraudulent claims.
According to IRDAI data, life insurance companies had settled 8,28,000 individual policies, with a total payout of Rs 14,623.82 crore in 2017-18. A total of 9,286 claims for Rs 532.21 crore were repudiated/rejected.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|368.80
|15.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,479.25
|-0.52
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|-4.84
|Yes Bank
|208.85
|-4.90
|Larsen
|1,300.00
|1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|368.55
|15.41
|HDFC Bank
|2,089.90
|-0.19
|Yes Bank
|208.95
|-4.87
|Reliance
|1,228.55
|-1.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,480.90
|-0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|369.45
|16.03
|Bharti Infratel
|287.05
|2.61
|Coal India
|225.85
|2.22
|TCS
|1,948.50
|1.44
|Larsen
|1,299.90
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|225.20
|1.72
|TCS
|1,948.05
|1.51
|Larsen
|1,300.50
|1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,379.75
|0.55
|Power Grid Corp
|186.40
|0.11
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|337.65
|-9.68
|Bajaj Finance
|2,433.35
|-6.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|696.85
|-6.40
|Yes Bank
|208.95
|-4.85
|ICICI Bank
|340.00
|-4.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,438.10
|-6.10
|Yes Bank
|208.80
|-4.94
|ICICI Bank
|339.90
|-4.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,447.95
|-2.56
|Hero Motocorp
|2,607.00
|-2.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches 1.6 GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With 84-Day Validity
- Varun Dhawan’s Republic Day Performance at Attari-Wagah Border is All About Patriotism, See Pics
- SAG Awards 2019: 'Black Panther' Bags Top Honour; Rami Malek, Glenn Close Declared Best Actors
- 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched in India for Rs 5.45 Lakh, Gets New Grille, Alloy Wheels
- A 75-Year-Old Woman in Bengaluru is Using a Solar-Powered Fan to Grill Corn
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results