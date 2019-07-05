For Hassle-free Payment Across India, Centre Set to Push for 'One Nation One Card'

New Delhi: In her Budget speech on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the benefits provided by the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), launched in March this year.

"The NCMC standard developed is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay for their bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and withdraw cash," the finance minister said while dubbing the system as 'One Nation One Card'.

The indigenously-developed card runs on Rupay. It is issued by banks on debit/credit/pre-paid card basis.

Here are the key points you need to know about 'One Nation One Card':

1. The card is similar to any RuPay debit/credit card, which will be available with more than 25 banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

2. The mobility card can be issued in the form of debit, credit or prepaid card of a partner bank.

3. The card can be used for paying at toll plazas and for parking.

4. The card can also be used for making payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, smart city and retail shopping.

5. The card offers cashback on bill payments and more than thousand other offers.

6. A cardholder can also avail 5 percent cash back at ATMs and 10 percent cash back at merchant outlets while travelling abroad.

7. It is supported by indigenously developed Automatic Fare Collection Gate 'Swagat' and an Open Loop Automatic Fare Collection System 'Sweekar'. Both 'Swagat' and 'Sweekar' were launched by PM Modi on March 4.