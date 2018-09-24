GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow' to Laud India’s Future Icons

At the event, entrepreneurs, innovators, actors and sportspersons who have been featured in this year’s ‘Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow’ list will be felicitated.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 10:49 PM IST
'Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow' to Laud India’s Future Icons
'Forbes Tycoons of Tomorrow' will include panel discussions, tête-à-têtes and talks on several contemporary issues.
The ‘Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow’ event in Mumbai on Tuesday will honour the country’s innovators and entrepreneurs. At the event, entrepreneurs, innovators, actors and sportspersons who have been featured in this year’s ‘Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow’ list will be felicitated.

Underscoring the importance of recognising the contribution of innovators, Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India said, "Whether it is China or Turkey or India, it’s the new billionaires in these countries who will drive development and industrialisation. It’s these wealth-creating tycoons who have the responsibility to take prosperity to the masses by creating more and better jobs because of the business they generate globally.”

The event will include panel discussions, tête-à-têtes and talks on a range of contemporary issues. The panel discussion ‘Building Tomorrow's India’, with Karan Adani, Ashni Biyani, Upasna Kamineni Konidela, Rajeev Karthikeyan, Radha Kapoor Khanna, Anant Goenka will be moderated by Shereen Bhan.

Conversations with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar on the ‘Changing character of storytelling in Indian Cinema’ will also be held. Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow will feature a talk with Olympic medalists PV Sindhu and Abhinav Bindra. Another highlight includes a talk with actors Rani Mukerji and Ranveer Singh.

“The Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow List celebrates the talents of some of the most influential young achievers shaping India’s future. We hope it will inspire the country’s Generation Z, and become aspirational like all other prestigious Forbes India lists,” says Joy Chakraborthy, CEO – Forbes India and President, Revenue – Network18.

Tycoons of Tomorrow is a qualitative selection based on a compilation of list by Forbes India team, and suggestions made by a six-member jury.
