Ford Says It Will Expand In South Africa, Adding 1,200 Jobs

Ford Motor Co. said it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co. said it plans to expand its manufacturing presence in South Africa, spending roughly $1 billion and adding 1,200 jobs over the coming years.

The $1 billion, or 15.8 billion rand, investment is the largest the U.S. automaker has made in South Africa in its 97-year history in the country, Ford said.

The manufacturing investments will go toward production of the Ford Ranger pickup truck, the company said. Roughly $686 million will be used to upgrade the company’s Silverton assembly plant, while the rest is set for upgrading manufacturing capabilities at Ford suppliers in the region.

