Foreign Exchange Reserves Up $ 99.2 Bn in FY 2020-21: RBI Data

The country’s foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including the valuation effects, increased by $ 99.2 billion during the financial year 2020-21, compared to $ 64.9 billion in the preceding year, RBI data showed. The valuation gain, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to $ 11.9 billion during 2020-21, compared to $ 5.4 billion during 2019-20, RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released the Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during 2020-21. On a balance of payments basis (excluding valuation effects), foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 87.3 billion during FY 2020-21, as against an increase of $ 59.5 billion during FY 2019-20, the data showed.

The current account balance stood at $ 23.9 billion in FY 2020-21, as against a deficit of $ 24.7 billion in FY 2019-20. Capital account stood at $ 63.4 billion in FY 2020-21, compared to $ 84.2 billion in the previous fiscal, the data showed.

Foreign investment in the country stood at $ 80.1 billion in FY 2020-21, as against $ 44.4 billion in FY 2019-20, the data showed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here