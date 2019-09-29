Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Foreign Investors Pour in Rs 7,714 Crore into Capital Markets in September

Prior to this, foreign investors had pulled out a net Rs 5,920.02 crore in August and Rs 2,985.88 crore in July from the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Foreign Investors Pour in Rs 7,714 Crore into Capital Markets in September
Image for representation. (File Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: After remaining net sellers for the past two months, foreign investors infused a net Rs 7,714 crore into the domestic capital markets in September following a slew of economic reforms by the government.

The Centre last week slashed corporate tax rate by around 10 percentage points and also clarified that the enhanced tax surcharge will not apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security, including derivatives, in the hands of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Besides, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) simplified KYC requirements for FPIs and granted them permission to carry out off-market transfer of securities.

As per latest depositories data, FPIs poured in a net Rs 7,849.89 crore into equities and withdrew a net Rs 135.59 crore from the debt segment between September 3-27, translating into a cumulative net inflow of Rs 7,714.30 crore.

Prior to this, foreign investors had pulled out a net Rs 5,920.02 crore in August and Rs 2,985.88 crore in July from the domestic capital markets (both equity and debt).

"The government has initiated many reforms to embrace the FPIs in the home country by way of abolishing additional surcharge on the capital gains to slashing the corporate tax rates to attract new foreign investment.

"If everything kept constant, the corporate tax cut is itself a very strong factor that will lead to earnings upgrades and will bring valuations to an attractive level which will eventually lead to historic FPI buying again," said Foram Parekh, fundamental analyst at Indiabulls Ventures.

Reacting to Sebi's reforms, V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The simplification of KYC requirements for FPIs, permission for off-market transfer of securities, simplification of registration process and the new broad classification of FPIs are welcome and desirable steps."

However, FPI inflows into India will also be influenced by how the economy performs and how soon corporate earnings recover, Vijayakumar added. The US Fed's monetary stance and global liquidity are also crucial in determining FPI flows, he said.

Besides, the cooling of the US-China trade war is also helping investors' sentiments, said Harsh Jain, COO and co-founder of Groww.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,822.57 -167.17 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,512.40 -58.80 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
Reliance 1,309.05 0.94
SBI 281.20 -0.23
HDFC 2,035.90 -1.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,773.70 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Phoenix Mills 687.55 -4.01
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 -0.00
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.10 1.47
Bajaj Finance 4,057.40 1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.50 1.02
ITC 252.95 1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,550.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Bharti Airtel 348.80 1.41
ITC 252.90 1.02
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,644.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.25 -5.33
Zee Entertain 273.55 -4.59
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
IndusInd Bank 1,480.80 -4.34
Tata Steel 359.65 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.20 -5.39
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Tata Steel 359.55 -4.40
IndusInd Bank 1,483.05 -4.12
ONGC 131.45 -3.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram